Sunday, Sept. 19

• 200 Blk Jefferson Blvd. – Vehicle stopped for traffic violation. Felony Narcotic Arrest. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• 726 Martin Ave. - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested, charges pending.

Saturday, Sept. 18

• Nothing of significance.

Friday, Sept. 17

• Lake St. S./Norwood Dr. - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant. 

• Lake St. S./Tarry Town Rd. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 101 Lakeshore Dr. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.

Thursday, Sept. 16

• CR 81/200th Ave. NW - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. 

• 100 Blk Lee St. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• 19591 Station St. - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• 100 Blk Eagle Lake Rd. S. - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• Hwy 10/CR15 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of drugs.  

Wednesday, Sept. 15

• Lake St. S./Monroe St. - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of drugs.

• 700 Blk Rose Dr. - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• 100 Blk Mount Curve - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

• 15000 Blk Hwy 10 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 30 Blk Crescent St. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

Monday, Sept. 13

• 200 Powell St. N. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• 315 Fern St.  - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

Load comments