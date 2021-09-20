Sunday, Sept. 19
• 200 Blk Jefferson Blvd. – Vehicle stopped for traffic violation. Felony Narcotic Arrest. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 726 Martin Ave. - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested, charges pending.
Saturday, Sept. 18
• Nothing of significance.
Friday, Sept. 17
• Lake St. S./Norwood Dr. - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant.
• Lake St. S./Tarry Town Rd. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 101 Lakeshore Dr. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
Thursday, Sept. 16
• CR 81/200th Ave. NW - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.
• 100 Blk Lee St. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• 19591 Station St. - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 100 Blk Eagle Lake Rd. S. - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• Hwy 10/CR15 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of drugs.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
• Lake St. S./Monroe St. - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of drugs.
• 700 Blk Rose Dr. - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 100 Blk Mount Curve - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
• 15000 Blk Hwy 10 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 30 Blk Crescent St. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Monday, Sept. 13
• 200 Powell St. N. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 315 Fern St. - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
