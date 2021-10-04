Sunday, Oct. 3
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr. - Felony Narcotic Arrest. Stopped vehicle for traffic violation. 5th Degree controlled substance located. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 19000 Blk Engle Wood Dr. - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there.
Saturday, Oct 2
• Hwy 10/165th Ave. SE. - Felony Narcotic Arrest. Vehicle stopped for traffic violation. Driver 5th Degree controlled substance. Passenger Felony warrant. Both arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 711 Rose Dr. - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 500 Blk Glenwood Ave. - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 5300 Blk Mitchell Ridge Dr. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 800 Blk Harrison Dr. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 19000 Blk Englewood Dr. - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.
• 5000 Blk Edinburgh Way - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• Lake St. S./Pleasant Ave. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 1700 Blk Hiawatha Ave. - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, investigation ongoing.
Friday, Oct. 1
• 50 Blk CR 43 - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
Thursday, Sept. 30
• Lake St. S./Monroe St. - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges pending.
• Lake St. S./Norwood Dr. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation. False name given. Cancelled drivers license. Charges pending.
• 5000 Blk Edinburgh Way - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• 100 Blk Mount Curve - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there.
• 100 Blk Eagle Lake N. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 5600 Blk Egret Ave. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr. - Vehicle Theft – Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation. Subject found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle and to be Canceled Inimical to Public Safety. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
• 19000 Blk Englewood Dr. - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
• 18000 Blk Traverse Ln. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• 300 Blk Crescent Ave. - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• 600 Blk Minnesota Ave. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.
• 700 Blk Glenwood Ave. - Loud Noise - Report of loud noise in area.
Monday, Sept. 27
• Lexington Ave./Eagle Lake Rd. N. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 100 Blk Turnberry Trl. - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
