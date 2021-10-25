Sunday, Oct. 24

• 200 Blk Maple Ln. - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

• CR 81/204th Ave. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Saturday, Oct 23

• Hwy 10/CR 14 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Hwy 10/168th St. NW. – Marijuana wax in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, Marijuana wax located. Charges pending.

• 100 Blk Jefferson Blvd - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there.

• 10th St./7th St. - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• 7th St. SE/Kilian Blvd SE. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Friday, Oct. 22

• 100 Blk Euclid Ave. - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.

• 145 Henry Rd. - Runaway - Report of a missing juvenile, report taken efforts undertaken to locate juvenile.

• 600 Blk Minnesota Ave. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.

• 5000 Blk Mitchell Rd. - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

• 300 Blk Monroe St. - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• 600 Blk Rose Dr. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• 145 Blk Henry Rd. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.

• 300 Blk Monroe St. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

Thursday, Oct. 21

• Eagle Lake Rd./Pleasant Ave. - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for drug paraphernalia.

•18000 Blk Range Pole Pt. - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• 4900 Blk Mitchell Rd. - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• 4600 Blk Pondview Cir. - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• 21000 Blk Hugh Ln - Marijuana Summons

• 600 Blk Lake St. N. - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

• 200 Blk Adams St. - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• 20000 Blk CR 81 - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• 400 Blk Shore Acres Dr. - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order. Party located by Officers, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• Lake St. S./Pleasant Ave. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

• 600 Blk Independence Dr. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 600 Blk Rose Dr. - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there.

• 600 Blk Rose Dr. - Theft - Suspect fled after shoplifting, Suspect located. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• 100 Blk Eagle Lake Rd. - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• Lake St./Norwood Dr. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Monday, Oct. 18

• 500 Blk Minnesota Ave. - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.

• 400 Blk Polk St. - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• 400 Blk Plymouth Ave. - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• 5000 Blk Mitchell Rd. - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• 600 Blk Rose Dr. - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there.

• 1000 Blk Lakeshore Dr. - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by officers.

• 19000 Blk Meadow Ln. - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.

• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

