Sunday, October 2, 2022
• Carbon Monoxide Alarm – Mitchell Rd – Found a low battery caused the alarm.
• Juvenile Complaint – Pleasant Ave – Inappropriate behavior with phone.
• Check the Welfare – Grace Dr – Requested to check on parties’ wellbeing.
• Fire Alarm – 198th Ave – Fire put out by suppression system. Out upon arrival.
• Parking Complaint – Powell Cir – Requested to enforce city parking ordinance.
• Check the Welfare – Grace Dr – Requested to check on parties’ wellbeing.
• Suspicious Vehicle – Trillium Ln – Requested to check a vehicle parked improperly.
Saturday, October 1, 2022
• Agency Assist – 166th St/Co Rd 50 – Officers assisted deputies look for occupants from a crash with a rolled over vehicle.
• Suspicious Vehicle – Lakeside Park – Contact with occupants. Advised on park hours.
• Check the Welfare – Monroe St – Requested to determine if a party needed help.
• Agency Assist – Co Rd 81 – Theft of a political sign. Referred to deputy for a report.
• Check the Welfare – Eagle Lk Rd S – Requested to check spouse’s wellbeing.
• Check the Welfare – Bluff Rd – Requested to check for a smoke alarm sounding.
• ATV Complaint – Westwood Dr – Dirt bike riding on the road. Gone on arrival.
• Domestic – Highland Trl – Mediated and documented civil argument.
• Agency Assist/Drone – 77th St SE – An officer started with the drone toward a missing child call. The child was found while enroute.
• Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/Co Rd 81 – Stop for equipment. Driver was found to have a suspended license. Citation issued.
• Public Assist – Jefferson Blvd – Provided transport for a party to a safe location.
• Lift Assist – 198th Ave – Assisted an uninjured party off the floor.
Friday, September 30, 2022
• Fireworks Complaint – Gunter Way – Officers checked the area. Unable to locate.
• Juvenile Complaint – Minnesota Ave – Juveniles sending inappropriate photos.
• Domestic – Hwy 10/Eagle Lk Rd – Report of a physical domestic. Officers investigated and found an assault occurred. A party was arrested and booked into Sherburne Jail.
• Traffic Complaint – Jefferson Blvd – Report of a vehicle that almost hit someone. Gone on arrival. Shared information with neighboring agency to watch for the vehicle.
• Disturbance – Hill St N – Loud exhaust. Officer spoke with resident about the concern.
• Lost Property – Monroe St – Report taken of lost property.
• Agency Assist – 187th Ave NW – Assisted several agencies during a search warrant.
• Harassment – Rose Dr – Report of annoying and vulgar phone calls to a business.
• Civil – Hiawatha Ave – Caller unhappy with construction crew. Documented.
• Civil – Loon Dr – Child custody issues.
• Check the Welfare – Martin Ave – Requested to check party and offer help.
• Security Alarm – 198th Ave – Officers responded. Employee trip.
• Agency Assist – Co Rd 17/Hwy 10 – Officer backed Wright County on a vehicle search.
Thursday, September 29, 2022
• Warrant Attempt – Lake St S – Officer contacted an occupied vehicle at a house where a resident had a felony warrant. Did not contact the subject of the warrant.
• Agency Assist – Hwy 10/Eagle Lk Rd – Crash with injuries. Assisted State Patrol.
• Civil – Loon Dr – Child custody issues.
• Disturbance – Henry Rd – Mediated a disagreement over children’s behavior.
• Court Order Violation – Loon Dr – Report taken and investigated.
• Public Assist – Co Rd 43/Forest Rd –Assisted a party with a tire that came off.
• Public Assist – Glenwood Ave/Birch –Assisted a vehicle that ran out of gas.
• Suspicious Activity – Marketplace Dr – Report taken.
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
• Domestic – Blackduck Ln – Responded to a 911 Hang Up. Investigated. A verbal argument occurred. No crime committed. The situation resolved itself.
• Civil – Mitchell Rd – Request for documentation of a custody disagreement.
• Check the Welfare – Truman Dr – Request wellbeing check of children.
• Check the Welfare – Co Rd 43 – Request wellbeing check of party slumped over.
• Carbon Monoxide Alarm – Ridge Cir – No illness. Fire dept. responded.
• Disturbance – Fair Meadows Dr – Mediated property line dispute. Referred to the city.
• Suspicious Activity – Euclid Ave – Suspicious activity. Officers checked the area.
• Traffic Complaint – Ormsbee St/Forest Rd – Past action complaint of driving conduct.
• Traffic Complaint – Forest Rd – Complaint on vehicle driving through construction area.
• Fraud – Norwood Dr – Received a phone call of a problem with their Amazon account, including the recent purchase of an Iphone. This was a scam call to illicit information.
• Order Violation – Monroe St – Report taken and investigated.
• Check the Welfare – Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr – Request wellbeing check of party walking close to the line on Hwy 10. Party contacted.
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
• Trespass – Eagle Lk Rd N – Employee called officers for a party in a store that was formerly trespassed. Party left before officers arrived.
• Fire Alarm – 198th Ave – Fire put out by building suppression system.
• Misc Officer – Rose Dr – Officer waved down to assist a party that had property left on a bus that transported him to MN. Information gathered.
• Disturbance – Rose Dr – Altercation between several parties. Harassment from a prior incident. No information for the harassing parties.
• Agency Assist – 172nd St/197th Ave – Assisted deputy on a wellbeing check of a party close to the railroad tracks. Officer contacted.
• Runaway – Minnesota Ave – Report taken. Checked the area. Received a call of the juvenile’s location. Located juvenile and reunited with parents. Citation issued.
• Dog Complaint – Harrison Dr – Dog running loose out of yard. Contacted homeowner.
• Dog Complaint – Houghton Dr – Dog barking. Spoke to owners.
• Fraud – Lake St S – Email scam showing a Geek Squad symbol. It instructed the recipient to call a number if they did not want to be automatically enrolled for a subscription that would automatically withdraw several hundred dollars, if no action was taken.
Monday, September 26, 2022
• Suspicious Vehicle – Rose Dr – Request officers check a vehicle parked in the lot at closing time.
• Misc Officer – Delta St – Questions about city’s parking ordinances and how police enforce complaints.
• Public Assist – Hwy 10/Phyllis St – Vehicle died in turn lane. Provided lights to warn oncoming cars until vehicle was moved from the lane.
• Harassment – Sanford Ave – Questions about protecting themselves from harassment.
• House Fire – Loon Dr – Report of oven fire with a handicapped juvenile in the home. Fire was out when officers arrived.
• Civil – Drake Cir – Mediated a disagreement over the sale of property.
• Parking Complaint – Lena Trl – Request for officer to contact boat owners about parking on the roadway.
• Conservation – Eagle Lk Rd/Grace Dr – Request an officer to check on a deer that was hit by a car. The deer was not located.
