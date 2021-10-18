Sunday, October 17, 2021
- 18000 Blk 198th Ave. NW - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
- 15100 Blk Hwy 10 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- Lake St./Monroe St. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Eagle Lake Rd./Foley Ave. - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
- 5600 Blk Loon Dr. - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
- 19500 Blk Station St. - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.
- Lake St./Pleasant Ave. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- 100 Blk Eagle Lake Rd. N. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- 200 Blk Jefferson Blvd. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
- 4500 Sterling Dr. - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
Friday, October 15, 2021
- 100 Blk Euclid Ave. - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
- 145 Henry Rd. - Runaway - Report of a missing juvenile, report taken efforts undertaken to locate juvenile.
- 600 Blk Minnesota Ave. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.
- 5000 Blk Mitchell Rd. - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
- 300 Blk Monroe St. - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
- 600 Blk Rose Dr. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
- 145 Blk Henry Rd. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.
- 300 Blk Monroe St. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
Thursday, October 14, 2021
- 700 Blk Rose Dr. - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, Charges pending.
- 5600 Blk Loon Dr. - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
- 100 Blk Hudson Ave. - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
- 300 Blk Fern St. - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
- 19500 Blk Station St. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
- Hwy 10/CR 81 - Cancelled Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Cancelled.
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
- CR 73/CR 81 - Property Damage - Report of damage done to windshield by passing truck.
- Hwy 10/165th Ave. SE. - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
- 5600 Blk Loon Dr. - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
- 1100 Blk Eagle Lake N. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
- Hwy 10/168th Ave. – Assist State Patrol on Vehicle Crash with Injuries. Party transported to hospital.
Monday, October 11, 2021
- Hwy 10 SE/137th St. SE - Felony Narcotic Arrest. Vehicle stopped by Officer for traffic violation. Controlled substance located. Driver arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
- 700 Blk Rose Dr. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
- 4000 Blk Loon Loop - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.
- 100 Blk Addison Way - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
- 19000 Blk Station St. - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.
- Hwy 10/172nd St. NW. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
