Fire Alarm – Minnesota Ave – Report of smoke detector sounding. Determined to be a battery issue.
Traffic Complaint – Hwy 10/Co Rd 17 – Report of driving conduct. Officers located a vehicle matching the description. Spoke with driver.
Traffic Complaint – Eagle Lk Rd N/Hiawatha Ave – Report of driving conduct. Officers checked the area but did not locate the vehicle.
Agency Assist – 207th St – Assisted deputies on a medical emergency.
Traffic Stop – Co Rd 73/Pond View Ln – Stop for equipment and moving violation. Vehicle search conducted. Citation issued.
Suspicious Vehicle – Lakeside Park – Report of vehicles in the park with “popping” noise coming from them. Contact made with one of the vehicles. The occupants were playing Pokémon Go when the other vehicle pulled in and set off firecrackers and left.
Agency Assist – BLPD – An officer accompanied a State Trooper with a DWI test.
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Check Welfare – Mitchell Rd – Request for officers to check a party’s wellbeing.
Juvenile Complaint – Powell St – Report of a group possible fighting and drinking. Officers checked the area.
Agency Assist – 235th Ave – Officers responded to a deputy’s DWI investigation stemming from a traffic complaint.
Community Policing – BLFD – Officers attended the fire department’s open house. The officers enjoyed visiting, letting kids try on equipment, and giving Humvee tours.
Juvenile Complaint – Henry Rd – Request for assistance locating a juvenile that did not return home. Information was shared with Becker PD. A Becker officer contacted the juvenile at a residence.
Check Welfare – Eagle Lk Rd N – Request to check an intoxicated party in a business to make sure the party did not drive away from the business. The party left walking.
Traffic Stop – Hwy 25/196th St – Stop for moving and equipment violations. Driver had a revoked license. Citation issued.
Friday, October 14, 2022
Traffic Complaint – Eagle Lk Rd N – Report of driving conduct. Officers located the vehicle at a residence, unoccupied.
Court Order Violation – Pond View Cir – Officers investigated a possible violation.
Dog Complaint – 198th Ave – Report of a dog left in a vehicle. Owner contacted.
Civil – Edinburgh Way – Custody issues documented for court.
Agency Assist – Lee St – Request to check wellbeing of a social worker on a house visit.
Vandalism – Driftwood Cir – Report of eggs thrown at residence.
Glen Oaks Cir – Suspicious Activity – Postal worker found a container in a mailbox with a large amount of money in it. Held for safekeeping until residents retrieved from the PD.
Traffic Stop – Co Rd 43/211th Ave – Stop for registration. Driver had a canceled license. Citation issued. Driver was assisted to a safe location.
Fraud – Junegrass Dr – Report of fraud for documentation purposes.
Suspicious Activity – Lake Ridge/Teal – Report of a neighbor’s house being TP’d. Officers checked the area but did not locate the parties responsible.
Thursday, October 13, 2022
911 Hang Up – Earl Rd – Officers responded and found a domestic had occurred. No crime was committed. Parties separated before officers’ arrival.
Juvenile Complaint – Lake Ridge Dr – Report of kids T-Ping a house. Officers contacted the juveniles.
Traffic Stop – Co Rd 17/Hwy 25 – Stop for equipment violation. The driver was not following instructional permit requirements and was cited for the violation.
Warrant Arrest – Lake St S – Officers contacted a subject with a Wright County probation violation felony warrant. The subject was arrested and turned over to Wright County. An officer was bit in the hand by a dog during the apprehension.
Fraud – Eagle Lk Rd S – Report of a fraud. Someone called claiming to be from the social security administration. Personal information was shared with the caller.
Theft – 197th Ave – Theft report taken.
Vandalism – Helen Way – Report of house egged and TP’d. Several parties were identified through video surveillance.
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Traffic Stop - Lake St S/Monroe – Stop for speeding. Citation issued.
Traffic Stop – Hwy 25/196th St – Stop for speed. Driver was found to be expired in Wisconsin and suspended in Minnesota. Citation issued.
Agency Assist – Pond View Dr/Co Rd 73 – An officer saw a vehicle on the side of a road that looked like they could use help. The officer contacted the driver. He learned the driver was on the phone with a friend in a mental health crisis. The friend’s location was obtained and relayed to deputies for response to the friend’s residence.
Traffic Complaint – Station St – Report of an intoxicated party that left an address, driving. Officers checked the area and shared the information with the agency the vehicle registered too.
911 Hang Up – Humboldt Dr – Officers responded to the location of the call. Found the phone owner was bowling and not in trouble (unsure on their bowling game though).
Crash – Eagle Lk Rd N – An officer responded to investigate and document a crash.
DWI Arrest – Eagle Lk Rd/Minnesota Ave – Report of a vehicle that struck a power pole. Officers found the driver injured and appeared impaired. A warrant was obtained for a blood draw. The driver was released at the hospital for medical care.
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Agency Assist – Big Lake – Report of a sailboat that capsized. Officers arrived and found the party was sitting on the boat, out of the water. Deputies, fire department, and county recreational enforcement responded to retrieve the sailor and boat.
Lockout – Rose Dr – Baby locked in a vehicle in a parking lot. The vehicle was opened when an officer arrived with the lockout tools.
Agency Assist – Ridge Rd – A Wright County Deputy requested assistance with a custody issue.
Suspicious Person – Ormsbee St – Report of a party that walked from the sidewalk to the back of a house. The house looked like everyone was asleep or gone. Officers located the party and checked the residence. No problems found.
Assault – Jefferson Blvd – Report of an assault that occurred at a business. Investigation ongoing.
Agency Assist – Hwy 10/Powell – Officers assisted a deputy with a traffic stop of a vehicle called in as a traffic complaint.
Monday, October 10, 2022
Traffic Complaint – Liberty School – Report of driving conduct in the soccer field parking lot. Several drivers contacted.
Theft – Lake Liquors – Report of shoplifting. Investigation ongoing.
Security Alarm – Shore Acres Dr – Officers checked the residence. No issues found.
Civil – Sterling Dr – Custody questions.
Crash – Minnesota/Phyllis – Crash in the entrance to the schools. Minor injuries. Vehicle towed. Investigation conducted. Occupants of towed vehicle transported home. Citation issued to a driver for violations.
