Sunday, October 16, 2022

  • Fire Alarm – Minnesota Ave – Report of smoke detector sounding. Determined to be a battery issue.
  • Traffic Complaint – Hwy 10/Co Rd 17 – Report of driving conduct. Officers located a vehicle matching the description. Spoke with driver.
  • Traffic Complaint – Eagle Lk Rd N/Hiawatha Ave – Report of driving conduct. Officers checked the area but did not locate the vehicle.
  • Agency Assist – 207th St – Assisted deputies on a medical emergency.
  • Traffic Stop – Co Rd 73/Pond View Ln – Stop for equipment and moving violation. Vehicle search conducted. Citation issued. 
  • Suspicious Vehicle – Lakeside Park – Report of vehicles in the park with “popping” noise coming from them. Contact made with one of the vehicles. The occupants were playing Pokémon Go when the other vehicle pulled in and set off firecrackers and left.
  • Agency Assist – BLPD – An officer accompanied a State Trooper with a DWI test.
Load comments