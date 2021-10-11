Sunday, October 10, 2021
- 600 Blk Rose Dr. - Theft - Suspect fled after shoplifting, located and detained, issued summons for Theft and issued Trespass Notice.
- 600 Blk Rose Dr. - Assault - Report of an assault having occurred, investigation ongoing.
Saturday, October 9, 2021
- 40 Blk Lake St. S. - Assault - Report of an assault having occurred, investigation ongoing.
Friday, October 8, 2021
- Hwy 10/Eagle Lake Rd. N. - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and Charges pending.
- 100 Blk Jefferson Blvd. - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by officers.
- 300 Blk Fern St. - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there. Party left before Officer arrival.
- 198th Ave. NW./CR 43 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and citation issued.
Thursday, October 7, 2021
- 5000 Blk Mitchell Rd. - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
- 700 Blk Martin Ave. - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect located and issued trespass notice.
- 200 Blk Leighton Dr. – Vandalism – Officers dispatched to vandalism done to vehicle, investigation ongoing.
- 19000 Blk Engle Wood Dr. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
- Tarry Town Rd./Katrina Ln. - Cancelled IPS Driver - Driver stopped for a traffic violation, found to be Cancelled Iminical to Public Safety.
Monday, October 4, 2021
- 300 Blk Fern St. - Property Damage - Report of damage done to fence. Investigation ongoing.
- 100 Blk Henry Rd. - Property Damage - Report of damage done to garage. Investigation ongoing.
- 600 Blk Minnesota Ave. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.
- 600 Blk Minnesota Ave. - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
- Hwy 10/165th Ave. SE. - Felony Narcotic Arrest, Felony Warrant Arrest. Vehicle stopped for traffic violation. Felony narcotics located and both parties with felony warrant. Both parties booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
