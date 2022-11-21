Big Lake Police Report:
Sunday, November 20, 2022
• Lift Assist – Norwood Ln – Assisted uninjured person off the floor.
• Warrant Arrest – Powell Cir – An officer on patrol saw a party he knew to have an active warrant. Party arrested. Transported to an exchange with Wright County.
• Civil – Edinburgh Way – Documented a custody exchange issue.
• Dog Complaint – Drake Cir – Dog at large. Contacted dog owner. Documented.
Saturday, November 19, 2022
• Agency Assist – Eagle LK Rd N – Assisted State Patrol on a traffic stop with an arrest.
• Traffic Stop – Fern St/Rose Dr – Stop for expired registration. Driver found to be revoked. Citation issued.
• Security Alarm – Jefferson Blvd – Responded and checked. No problems observed.
• Gas Leak – Lake St S – Responded with BLFD for a freon leak from a furnace.
• Misc Officer – BLPD – Assisted a party use the PD’s microchip reader on found dogs.
• Property Damage – Rose Dr – Damage from a shopping cart. Documented.
• Check Welfare – 204th Ave – Wellbeing check requested.
• Check Welfare – Addison Way – Wellbeing check requested.
• Traffic Stop – Jefferson Blvd – Stop for driving conduct. DWI investigation conducted. Vehicle searched. Citation issued.
• Traffic Stop – Highline Dr/Lena Trl – Stop for conduct. Driver cited for no driver’s license.
• Traffic Stop – Hwy 25/196th St – Stop for equipment. Vehicle searched. Citation issued.
Friday, November 18, 2022
• Trespass – Lake St N – Juveniles seen entering the old school building. Officers responded. Parties not located inside. Footprints appeared they left.
• Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/Co Rd 81 – Stop for speed in 35mph zone. Citation issued.
• Traffic Stop – Tarry Town Rd/Brom Ln – Stop for vehicle owner showing a revoked status. Citation issued for driving while revoked.
• Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/168th St – Stop for speed in 65mph zone. Citation issued.
• Fraud – Leighton Dr – Bank card used in another city. Report taken. Working with jurisdiction where theft occurred.
• Suspicious Person – Jefferson Blvd – Report of a party that tried to approach the caller. Caller felt uncomfortable with the party’s presence. Information received.
• Suspicious Activity – Minnesota Ave – Christmas decoration taken from front yard.
• Security Alarm – 198th Ave – Checked. Doors secure.
• Traffic Stop – Lake St S/Harrison Dr – Stop for speed. Citation issued.
Thursday, November 17, 2022
• Traffic Stop – Co Rd 43/Forest Rd – Stop for equipment. Driver had a warrant, was arrested.
• Traffic Stop – Ormsbee St/Lake St S – Stop for speed. Driver had a revoked license. Cited for speed and driving while revoked.
• Crash – Eagle Lk Rd S – Investigated property damage crash.
• Agency Assist – Jefferson Blvd – Assisted a deputy by gathering identifying information.
• Disturbance – Maple Ln – Complainant was yelled at by unknown person. Officer checked the area. The person was gone.
• Loud Music – Martin Ave – Officer checked the area of a complaint.
• Suspicious Vehicle – Lake St S – Checked party in a vehicle.
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
• Civil – BLPD – Officer called for a custody exchange issue in the parking lot.
• Check Welfare – Eagle Lk Rd S – Wellbeing check requested.
• Agency Assist – 203rd Ave – Assisted deputies on a volatile civil call.
• Misc Officer – Minnesota Ave – Officer called to investigate an odd smell in a business.
• Civil – BLPD – Questions about eviction.
• Check Welfare – Fern St – Wellbeing check requested.
• Domestic – Lakeshore Dr – Officers handled a verbal domestic disturbance.
• Open Door – Martin Ave – Found during a business check. Checked and secured.
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
• Civil – Harrison Dr – Questions about a parent taking items away from a 17-year-old for not completing chores.
• 911 Hang Up – Harrison Dr – Officers responded and found first grader called 911. Child spoken with about appropriate use of 911.
• Lift Assist – Norwood Ln – Assisted an uninjured party off the floor.
• Dog Complaint – Independence Dr – Dog at large. Investigated. Citation issued.
• Parking Complaint – Tartan/Highline – Information received about unsafe parking location.
• Theft – Hill St – Report taken.
• Lockout – Edinburgh Way – Opened a vehicle with a toddler locked inside.
• Open Door – Minnesota Ave – Found during a business check. Checked and secured.
• Traffic Stop – Eagle Lk Rd/Glenwood Ave – Stop for registered owner showing a warrant, and for an equipment issue. The owner was in the vehicle and was taken into custody.
Monday, November 14, 2022
• Agency Assist – 203rd Ave – Assisted deputies on a domestic.
• Agency Assist – Co Rd 43/211th Ave – Assisted deputies on a rollover crash.
• Lift Assist – Norwood Ln – Assisted uninjured party off the floor.
• Juvenile Complaint – Co Rd 43 – Requested to assist a juvenile with an issue at home.
• Found Animal – Sanford Ave – Found dog turned over to officer. Officer used microchip information to contact the owner. Dog returned to owner.
• Domestic – Eagle Lk Rd S – Officers handled a domestic disturbance.
• Trespass – Lake St S – Report taken, and assistance provided in trespassing a party.
• Vehicle Off Road – Co Rd 81/Co Rd 73 – Assisted parties until vehicle was returned to the roadway by a tow truck. Report provided for insurance.
• Security Alarm – Rose Dr – Responded. False trip by employee.
• Crash – Co Rd 81/Co Rd 73 – Two vehicles. Investigated and documented.
• Fire Alarm – Shannon Dr – Responded. Found a low battery in a detector set off alarms.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.