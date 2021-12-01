Sunday, Nov. 28

• 200 Blk Jefferson Blvd.  - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant and 5th Degree Controlled Substance. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• 40 Blk Jefferson Blvd. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• Eagle Lake Rd./Martin Ave. - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• 100 Blk Henry Rd. - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

Saturday, Nov. 27

• Hwy 25/CR 17 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and report completed for charges. 

• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Felony Narcotic Arrest. Booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• 700 Blk Rose Dr. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• 500 Blk Humboldt Dr. - Property Damage - Report of damage done to window. Investigation ongoing.

• 100 Blk Lake St. S. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

Friday, Nov. 26

• 1000 Blk Wall St. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• 100 Blk Burlwood Cir. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 100 Blk Eagle Lake Rd. N. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Ormsbee St./Lake St. S. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 19500 Blk Station St. - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• CR 43/181st St. NW. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

Thursday, Nov. 25

• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• 1900 Blk Lincoln Ave. SE. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

• University Dr. SE./15th Ave. SE. – Vehicle stopped for traffic violation. Drug paraphernalia citation.

• 1600 Blk 7th St. SE. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Hwy 10/Hwy 23 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Eagle Lake Rd./Hiawatha Ave. - Vehicle stopped for traffic violation. Drug paraphernalia citation.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

• Hwy 10/168th Ave. - Vehicle stopped for traffic violation. Drug paraphernalia citation.

• 500 Blk Eagle Lake Rd. N. - Property Damage - Report of damage done to fence. Investigation ongoing.

Monday, Nov. 22

• Eagle Lake Rd./Minnesota Ave. - Property Damage - Report of damage done to fence. Investigation ongoing.

• 5100 Blk Blackduck Lane. - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• 100 Blk Burlwood Cir. - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.

Calls for Service                                                                 

• Calls for Week: 217

• 2021 Calls for Service: 9,999 

• Traffic/Enforcement:  77

• Citations: 23

• Arrests: 4

• Medical Emergencies:  17

• Mental Health Holds: 3

• Civil Mediation (Child Custody-Property):  3

