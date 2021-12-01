Sunday, Nov. 28
• 200 Blk Jefferson Blvd. - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant and 5th Degree Controlled Substance. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 40 Blk Jefferson Blvd. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Eagle Lake Rd./Martin Ave. - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 100 Blk Henry Rd. - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
Saturday, Nov. 27
• Hwy 25/CR 17 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and report completed for charges.
• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Felony Narcotic Arrest. Booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 700 Blk Rose Dr. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 500 Blk Humboldt Dr. - Property Damage - Report of damage done to window. Investigation ongoing.
• 100 Blk Lake St. S. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Friday, Nov. 26
• 1000 Blk Wall St. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• 100 Blk Burlwood Cir. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 100 Blk Eagle Lake Rd. N. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Ormsbee St./Lake St. S. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 19500 Blk Station St. - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• CR 43/181st St. NW. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
Thursday, Nov. 25
• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• 1900 Blk Lincoln Ave. SE. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
• University Dr. SE./15th Ave. SE. – Vehicle stopped for traffic violation. Drug paraphernalia citation.
• 1600 Blk 7th St. SE. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 10/Hwy 23 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Eagle Lake Rd./Hiawatha Ave. - Vehicle stopped for traffic violation. Drug paraphernalia citation.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
• Hwy 10/168th Ave. - Vehicle stopped for traffic violation. Drug paraphernalia citation.
• 500 Blk Eagle Lake Rd. N. - Property Damage - Report of damage done to fence. Investigation ongoing.
Monday, Nov. 22
• Eagle Lake Rd./Minnesota Ave. - Property Damage - Report of damage done to fence. Investigation ongoing.
• 5100 Blk Blackduck Lane. - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• 100 Blk Burlwood Cir. - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.
Calls for Service
• Calls for Week: 217
• 2021 Calls for Service: 9,999
• Traffic/Enforcement: 77
• Citations: 23
• Arrests: 4
• Medical Emergencies: 17
• Mental Health Holds: 3
• Civil Mediation (Child Custody-Property): 3
