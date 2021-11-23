Sunday, Nov. 21

• 400 Blk Lexington Ave.  - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, investigation ongoing.

• 17900 Blk 205th Ave. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

Saturday, Nov. 20

• 100 Blk Lee St. - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, Unable to locate.

• Eagle Lake Rd./Park Ave. E. - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, transferred custody to Wright County.

• 500 Blk Fair Meadows Dr. – Motor Vehicle Tampering. Report of vehicle gone through overnight, investigation ongoing.

• 19300 Blk Karen Ln. - Theft from vehicle- Report of property theft from vehicle, investigation ongoing.

• 700 Blk Eagle Lake Rd. - Motor Vehicle Tampering. Report of vehicle gone through overnight, investigation ongoing.

• 500 Blk Evergreen Circ. – Theft from vehicle - Report of property theft from vehicle, investigation ongoing.

• 500 Blk Karen Ln. – Theft from vehicle - Report of property theft from vehicle, investigation ongoing.

Friday, Nov. 19

• 165th Ave SE/157th St. SE - Felony Narcotic Arrest. Vehicle stopped for traffic violation. Two parties found to have outstanding arrest warrant. Another party Arrested for 5th degree drugs. See bookings for charges. 

• Hwy 10/CR 43 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• Eagle Lake Rd N./Hwy 10 - Hit and Run - Report of a hit and run vehicle crash.

• 200 Blk Jefferson Blvd - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• 500 Blk Eagle Lake Rd. S - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• 300 Blk Donna Ct. - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via mail.

Thursday, Nov. 18

• Hwy 25/200th St. NW - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• Hwy 10/168th Ave. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 18800 Blk Freeport St. NW - Felony Narcotic Arrest. Driver stopped for traffic violation. Felony narcotics located. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

• 100 Blk Euclid Ave. - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by officers.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

• 100 Blk Henry Rd. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• 100 Blk Eagle Lake Rd. N. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

Monday, Nov. 15

• 16000 Blk Houghton Dr. - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• 20300 Blk Junegrass Dr. - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

