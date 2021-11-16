Big Lake Police Report: 

Sunday, Nov. 14

• 100 Blk Powell Cir. N.  - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• 168th St. NW/198th Ave. NW - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• 5300 Blk Edinburgh Way - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, investigation ongoing.

• 1700 Blk Grace Dr. - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.

Saturday, Nov. 13

• 30 Blk Sherburne Ave. - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant and arrested.

• 700 Blk Eagle Lake Rd. N. - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicle tires.

Friday, Nov. 12

• Hwy 10/Industrial Dr. - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• Hwy 10/165th Ave. SE - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 1100 Blk Wall St. - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

Thursday, Nov. 11

• Euclid Ave/Maple Ln. - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• 4900 Blk Mitchell Rd. - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• 100 Blk Henry Rd. - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, investigation ongoing.

• Minnesota Ave./CR 43 - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• 18900 Blk Helen Way - Property 

Wednesday, Nov. 10

• Eagle Lake Rd N./Minnesota Ave. - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for drug paraphernalia.

• 5100 Blk Ridge Rd. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• 16700 Blk 198th Ave. - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• 19900 Blk 204th Ave. - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

• 19200 Blk Meadow Ln. - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• 1700 Blk Grace Dr. - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.

• 19500 Blk Station St. - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• 600 Blk Williams St. - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

Monday, Nov. 8

• 670 Blk Independence Dr. - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• 200 Blk Leighton Dr. - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.

Calls for Service                                                                 

• Calls for Week: 176

• 2021 Calls for Service: 9602 

• Traffic/Enforcement:  41

• Citations: 25

• Arrests: 6

• Medical Emergencies:  8

• Mental Health Holds: 7

• Civil Mediation (Child Custody-Property):  3

