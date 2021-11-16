Big Lake Police Report:
Sunday, Nov. 14
• 100 Blk Powell Cir. N. - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 168th St. NW/198th Ave. NW - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 5300 Blk Edinburgh Way - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, investigation ongoing.
• 1700 Blk Grace Dr. - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.
Saturday, Nov. 13
• 30 Blk Sherburne Ave. - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant and arrested.
• 700 Blk Eagle Lake Rd. N. - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicle tires.
Friday, Nov. 12
• Hwy 10/Industrial Dr. - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Hwy 10/165th Ave. SE - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 1100 Blk Wall St. - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
Thursday, Nov. 11
• Euclid Ave/Maple Ln. - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 4900 Blk Mitchell Rd. - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• 100 Blk Henry Rd. - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, investigation ongoing.
• Minnesota Ave./CR 43 - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 18900 Blk Helen Way - Property
Wednesday, Nov. 10
• Eagle Lake Rd N./Minnesota Ave. - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for drug paraphernalia.
• 5100 Blk Ridge Rd. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• 16700 Blk 198th Ave. - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• 19900 Blk 204th Ave. - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
• 19200 Blk Meadow Ln. - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 1700 Blk Grace Dr. - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.
• 19500 Blk Station St. - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 600 Blk Williams St. - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
Monday, Nov. 8
• 670 Blk Independence Dr. - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 200 Blk Leighton Dr. - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.
Calls for Service
• Calls for Week: 176
• 2021 Calls for Service: 9602
• Traffic/Enforcement: 41
• Citations: 25
• Arrests: 6
• Medical Emergencies: 8
• Mental Health Holds: 7
• Civil Mediation (Child Custody-Property): 3
