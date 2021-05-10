Sunday, May 9

• Lakeshore Dr/Nicollet Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• 19591 Station St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

Saturday, May 8

• 4300 blk Ridge Cir - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• 16700 blk Marketplace Dr - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.

• Hwy 10/CR 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Friday, May 7

• 655 Norwood Ln - Property Damage - Report of damage done to trunk of vehicle.

• 711 Rose Dr - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• 480 Fern St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

Thursday, May 6

• 100 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 4600 blk Pond View Dr - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

Wednesday, May 5

• 300 blk Fern St - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officers dispatched to the report of people smoking marijuana in a vehicle, officers arrived and could smell burning marijuana, occupants issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• Silver Creek Twp – Agency Assist – K9 assist for Wright County. K9 Bruno requested to conduct sniff of vehicle, Bruno alerted on driver’s side door of vehicle, marijuana and paraphernalia located under driver’s seat. 

• Lake St/Norwood Dr - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

Tuesday, May 4

• 4600 blk Pond View Dr - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• 711 Rose Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

Monday, May 3

• CR 5/CR 75 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Recommended for you

Load comments