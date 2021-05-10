Sunday, May 9
• Lakeshore Dr/Nicollet Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• 19591 Station St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Saturday, May 8
• 4300 blk Ridge Cir - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 16700 blk Marketplace Dr - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
• Hwy 10/CR 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Friday, May 7
• 655 Norwood Ln - Property Damage - Report of damage done to trunk of vehicle.
• 711 Rose Dr - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• 480 Fern St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
Thursday, May 6
• 100 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 4600 blk Pond View Dr - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
Wednesday, May 5
• 300 blk Fern St - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officers dispatched to the report of people smoking marijuana in a vehicle, officers arrived and could smell burning marijuana, occupants issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Silver Creek Twp – Agency Assist – K9 assist for Wright County. K9 Bruno requested to conduct sniff of vehicle, Bruno alerted on driver’s side door of vehicle, marijuana and paraphernalia located under driver’s seat.
• Lake St/Norwood Dr - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Tuesday, May 4
• 4600 blk Pond View Dr - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• 711 Rose Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
Monday, May 3
• CR 5/CR 75 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
