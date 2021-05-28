Sunday, May 23

• Hwy 10/Euclid Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 200 blk Crescent St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• 5400 blk Mitchell Ridge - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• Hwy 10/Eagle Lake Rd - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• 40 blk Lake St S - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

Saturday, May 22

• 40 blk Lake St S - Assault - Report of an assault having occurred, investigation ongoing.

• 400 blk Park Ave - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 500 blk Lake St S - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• 115 Henry Rd - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

• 20100 blk 204th Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

• 600 blk Rose Dr - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, searched vehicle and located, marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia, driver arrested and booked into jail. 

Friday, May 21

• Lakeside Park - Disturbance - Officers dispatched to a male causing a disturbance. Male located and issued a citation for minor consumption and trespassed.

• Norwood Dr/Lake St S - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Thursday, May 20

• 315 Fern St - Marijuana in a Vehicle – Driver reported to be smoking marijuana in the vehicle while parked, officer arrived and could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

Wednesday, May 19

• 196th St/Lake Ridge Dr - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• 600 Minnesota Ave - Disturbance - Officers dispatched to mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 1000 blk Kilbirnie Rd - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

Tuesday, May 18

• 700 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• 5600 Loon Dr - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• 300 blk Jefferson Blvd - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by officers.

Monday, May 17

• Hwy 10/CR 14 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 400 blk Shannon Dr - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicle. 

• 115 Henry Rd - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

