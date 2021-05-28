Sunday, May 23
• Hwy 10/Euclid Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 200 blk Crescent St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• 5400 blk Mitchell Ridge - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Hwy 10/Eagle Lake Rd - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 40 blk Lake St S - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
Saturday, May 22
• 40 blk Lake St S - Assault - Report of an assault having occurred, investigation ongoing.
• 400 blk Park Ave - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 500 blk Lake St S - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• 115 Henry Rd - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• 20100 blk 204th Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• 600 blk Rose Dr - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, searched vehicle and located, marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia, driver arrested and booked into jail.
Friday, May 21
• Lakeside Park - Disturbance - Officers dispatched to a male causing a disturbance. Male located and issued a citation for minor consumption and trespassed.
• Norwood Dr/Lake St S - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Thursday, May 20
• 315 Fern St - Marijuana in a Vehicle – Driver reported to be smoking marijuana in the vehicle while parked, officer arrived and could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
Wednesday, May 19
• 196th St/Lake Ridge Dr - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 600 Minnesota Ave - Disturbance - Officers dispatched to mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 1000 blk Kilbirnie Rd - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
Tuesday, May 18
• 700 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 5600 Loon Dr - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• 300 blk Jefferson Blvd - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by officers.
Monday, May 17
• Hwy 10/CR 14 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 400 blk Shannon Dr - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicle.
• 115 Henry Rd - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.