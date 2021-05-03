Sunday, May 2
• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• CR 73/Pond View Ln - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Hwy 10/CR 50 - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 100 blk Leighton Dr - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
Saturday, May 1
• Hwy 10/CR 50 – Foot Pursuit – Officer stopped vehicle for equipment violations, driver had a felony warrant, driver fled from the vehicle into a swamp/wooded area, driver charged with fleeing on foot and the warrant.
• 40 blk Lake St S - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Hwy 10/CR 81 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Friday, April 30
• 5600 blk Highland Trl - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, investigation ongoing.
• Lake St/Monroe St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 5100 blk Edinburgh Way - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• 17000 blk Larkspur Ln - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.
• 300 blk Lake St S - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
Thursday, April 29
• 1800 blk Traverse Ln - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Eagle Lake Rd/Bermuda Ave - DWI - Driver fled from officers, stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Lakeside Park - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
Wednesday, April 28
• 600 blk Minnesota Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 500 blk Taft St - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Tuesday, April 27
• 5100 blk Ridge Rd - Property Damage - Report of damage done to grass.
• 500 blk Westwood Dr - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
• Hwy 10/168th St - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for equipment violation, could smell marijuana coming from vehicle, driver admitted to recent marijuana use, vehicle searched, and officer located methamphetamine, driver arrested and transported to jail.
Monday, April 26
• 700 blk Martin Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
