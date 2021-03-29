Sunday, March 28

• 40 blk Lake St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 655 Norwood Ln - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

Saturday, March 27

• 4200 blk Loon Loop - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• 300 blk Pleasant Ave - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

Friday, March 26

• CR 73/CR 81 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

Thursday, March 25

• 18400 Traverse Ln - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

Wednesday, March 24

• Hwy 10/165th Ave - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• 300 blk Fern St - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

Tuesday, March 23

• 700 blk Martin Ave - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance.  Warrant was granted and sample obtained. Pending test results. 

Monday, March 22

• Hwy 10/CR 81 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Eagle Lake Rd/Grace Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Hwy 10/CR 15 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

