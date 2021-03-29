Sunday, March 28
• 40 blk Lake St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 655 Norwood Ln - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
Saturday, March 27
• 4200 blk Loon Loop - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• 300 blk Pleasant Ave - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
Friday, March 26
• CR 73/CR 81 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Thursday, March 25
• 18400 Traverse Ln - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Wednesday, March 24
• Hwy 10/165th Ave - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 300 blk Fern St - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
Tuesday, March 23
• 700 blk Martin Ave - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Warrant was granted and sample obtained. Pending test results.
Monday, March 22
• Hwy 10/CR 81 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Eagle Lake Rd/Grace Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 10/CR 15 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
