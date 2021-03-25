Big Lake Police Report:
Sunday, March 21
• 40 blk Lake St - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Lake St/Monroe St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 20000 blk 172nd St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 198th Ave/CR 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 200 blk Jefferson Ave – Pursuit – Officer Stopped vehicle for traffic violation, when driver asked to exit the vehicle the driver accelerated, crashed into the ditch, and fled on foot. Officers located the male later and arrested.
• 19591 Station St – Juvenile Complaint – Report of juveniles in apartment drinking. Juveniles issued summons for minor consumption.
Saturday, March 20
• 300 blk Lake St - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, investigation ongoing.
• 4700 blk Sterling Dr - Cancelled IPS Driver - Driver stopped for a traffic violation, found to be Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety, arrested and booked into jail.
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 18900 Helen Way - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 21500 Lena Trl - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
Friday, March 19
• 500 blk Taft St - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• 550 Minnesota Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• 100 blk Norwood Dr - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, investigation ongoing.
• 1041 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• 601 Minnesota Ave - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, officers assisted SRO.
Thursday, March 18
• 16500 Houghton Dr - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• Hwy 10/CR 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Wednesday, March 17
• Hwy 10/165th St - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 400 blk Washington Ave - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Hwy 25/CR 11 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 129 Henry Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Euclid Ave/Hwy 10 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Hwy 10/162nd Ln - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
Tuesday, March 16
• Tartan Ln/Sterling Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Monday, March 15
• Phyllis St/Hwy 10 - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
