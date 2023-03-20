Big Lake Police Report:
Sunday, March 19
• Traffic Stop – Co Rd 43/Martin Ave – Known revoked driver stopped by officer. Cited for driving while revoked and no insurance on the vehicle.
• Community Policing – BLPD – Car seat inspection.
• Vehicle Fire – Hwy 10/Co Rd 17 – Responded to a vehicle fire. State Patrol had the fire out when officers arrived.
• Agency Assist – Co Rd 17/200th St – Assisted Sherburne County on a rollover crash. The party was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured.
Saturday, March 18
• Dog Bite – Powell St – Report of a dog bit from a Potentially Dangerous Dog. Information gathered and forwarded to the department’s Dog Program Coordinator.
• Disturbance – Fern St – A customer wanted a refund for a food purchase but would not cooperate with employees until police arrived. Officers had the party move out of the drive-thru lane and mediated for the customer and employee.
• Warrant – Mitchell Rd – Information received of an active warrant for a resident. Officers contacted the resident, arrested, and transported the party to Sherburne Jail.
• Community Policing – BL High School – Officers attended and stopped by the BL Chamber business event.
• Assault – Sanford Ave – Report of an assault. Investigation begun.
Friday, March 17
• Public Assist – Marketplace Dr – Assisted d party that went off the road.
• DWI – Jefferson Blvd – Call of a party sitting on the floor in a business. Officers investigated and found the party recently drove to the store and was impaired by something other than alcohol. A DWI investigation was conducted. The party was arrested. A fluid sample was collected after a warrant was obtained.
• Agency Assist – Lake Ave – Conducted a welfare check for a Wright County Deputy.
• Dog Complaint – Trillium Dr – Caller concerned about dog outside in the cold.
• Pick Up Order – Ormsbee St – Information received that a party on probation was in violation through consumption of alcohol. Probations contacted. The party was found to be in violation. The officer was directed to arrest the party by probations. The party was arrested and booked into Sherburne County Jail.
• Public Assist – Northstar Station – Party rode the train to Big Lake and was stranded. Assisted using a phone and getting to a local business to stay warm.
• Agency Assist – Hwy 25/196th St – Handled a call for Sherburne County. An elderly party with onset dementia left home and went off the road. Party’s local PD was able to contact family to retrieve the party.
Thursday, March 16
• Vehicles Off Road – Hwy 25 – Several vehicles required a tow to return to roadway.
• Lift Assist – Norwood Ln – Assisted an uninjured person from the floor.
• Fraud – BLPD – Two bank accounts opened in party’s name.
• Agency Assist – Hwy 10/Eagle Lk Rd – Assisted State Patrol on a property damage crash.
• Agency Assist – Hwy 25/Co Rd 11 – Assisted Wright County Deputy on a traffic stop.
Wednesday, March 15
• Crash – Jefferson Blvd – Vehicle struck a business.
• Traffic Complaint – Jefferson Blvd – Vehicle location. No conduct observed.
• Hit and Run – 204th Ave – Report taken.
Tuesday, March 14
• Fraud – Norwood Ln – Phishing scam. Party received a phone call from a person offering to sell medical equipment. The caller offered they knew the party went to a local Dr’s office.
• Lift Assist – Lakeshore Dr – Assisted an uninjured party from the floor.
• Public Assist – BLPD – Officer met with a party to assist in changing phone and social media settings, so their ex was less likely to be able to know where they were through it.
Monday, March 13
• Suspicious Person – Eagle Lk Rd N – Patron at a business approaching customers’ vehicles. Party left when officers arrived.
• Agency Assist – Hwy 10/Lake St – Assisted State Patrol with a crash on the highway.
• Order Violation – Loon Dr – Report received an investigated violation.
