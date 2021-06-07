Sunday, June 6
• 700 blk Rose Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 5300 blk Edinburgh Way - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• 700 blk Rose Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 21400 blk Lena Trl - Property Damage - Report of damage done to windshield on vehicle.
Saturday, June 5
• Hwy 25/CR 11 - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Lakeside Park - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• 400 blk Shannon Dr - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicles by eggs.
Friday, June 4
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Assisted State Patrol with vehicle crash with minor Injuries.
• 100 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 121 Euclid Ave - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Hwy 10/168th St - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Thursday, June 3
• 500 blk Glenwood Ave - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• 16700 blk 198th Ave - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 40 blk Lake St - Theft - Report of person not paying for their tab, investigation ongoing.
• 5300 blk Edinburgh Way - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 5100 blk Edinburgh Way - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 1100 blk Wall St - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
Wednesday, June 2
• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• 100 blk Sherburne Ave - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Tuesday, June 1
• 1000 blk Lake St - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Martin Ave/Phyllis St - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 800 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
Monday, May 31
• 5500 blk Aberdeen Way - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
• Lakeside Park - Property Damage - Report of damage done to a boat trailer.
• Hwy 10/CR 43 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 17100 blk Trillium Ln - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
