Sunday, June 6

• 700 blk Rose Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 5300 blk Edinburgh Way - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• 700 blk Rose Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• 21400 blk Lena Trl - Property Damage - Report of damage done to windshield on vehicle.

Saturday, June 5

• Hwy 25/CR 11 - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• Lakeside Park - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• 400 blk Shannon Dr - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicles by eggs.

Friday, June 4

• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Assisted State Patrol with vehicle crash with minor Injuries.

• 100 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• 121 Euclid Ave - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• Hwy 10/168th St - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

Thursday, June 3

• 500 blk Glenwood Ave - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• 16700 blk 198th Ave - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• 40 blk Lake St - Theft - Report of person not paying for their tab, investigation ongoing.

• 5300 blk Edinburgh Way - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• 5100 blk Edinburgh Way - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• 1100 blk Wall St - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

Wednesday, June 2

• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• 100 blk Sherburne Ave - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Tuesday, June 1

• 1000 blk Lake St - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• Martin Ave/Phyllis St - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• 800 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

Monday, May 31

• 5500 blk Aberdeen Way - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.

• Lakeside Park - Property Damage - Report of damage done to a boat trailer.

• Hwy 10/CR 43 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• 17100 blk Trillium Ln - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

