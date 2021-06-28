Sunday, June 27
• 4200 Blk Lake Ridge Dr - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• Highway 10 / CR 17 - DWI – officers dispatched for a road rage complaint, driver found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 5600 Blk Loon Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 700 Blk Shady Ln - Disturbance - Officers dispatched to a disturbance at a residence, officers mediated the problem.
• 500 Blk Minnesota Ave - Fight in Progress - Officers investigated a report of a fight in progress, officers arrived on scene and discovered that parties involved had left and no charges were wanting to be pursued.
Saturday, June 26
• Lake Ridge Dr/Teal St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 300 blk Monroe St - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• Hwy 10/CR 14 - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation, officer saw marijuana in plain view, vehicle searched, marijuana and methamphetamine located in the vehicle, driver arrested and transported to jail.
Friday, June 25
• Highway 25 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 100 Blk Jefferson Blvd - Vehicle Theft - Report of a stolen vehicle from a business. Vehicle was located in Iowa and the driver was taken into custody for possession of stolen property.
• Highway 10 / CR 17 - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 600 Blk Minnesota Ave – Officers conducted numerous patrols of the Spud Fest grounds.
Thursday, June 24
• Sherburne County – Assist Sherburne County with a search for a suspect in an assault using the UAV, Suspect had left the area prior to Officer’s arrival.
• 100 Blk Eagle Lake South - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 400 Blk Fern St - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect issued a trespass notice.
• 4300 Blk Ridge Cir - Assault - Report of an assault having occurred, investigation ongoing.
Wednesday, June 23
• 4100 Blk Lake Ridge - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, during the investigation an individual was found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
• 5200 Blk Pondview LN - Theft - Report of a theft from mailbox, investigation ongoing.
• 3100 Lake Ridge Dr – Mail Tampering- Report of a mailbox being tampered with. No items missing.
• Highway 10 / CR 14 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Tuesday, June 22
• 300 blk Jefferson - Theft - Report of a bike theft, investigation ongoing.
• 100 Blk Lakeshore Dr - Property Damage - Report of damage done at Lakeside Park to the bathrooms. Investigation is ongoing.
• 200 Blk Waseca St - Civil Dispute - Officers requested to mediate a dispute over a property line disagreement.
Monday, June 21
• 1000 Blk Powell St N - Domestic Disturbance – Dispatched to a verbal argument between family members. Situation mediated.
• Rose Dr / Phyliss St - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 1000 Blk Lake St N - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 3100 Blk Lake Ridge Dr - Loud Noise - Report of a mailbox being tampered with and mail found in the street.
700 Blk Minnesota Ave - Juvenile Complaint - Report of a disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.