Sunday, June 27

• 4200 Blk Lake Ridge Dr - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• Highway 10 / CR 17 - DWI – officers dispatched for a road rage complaint, driver found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• 5600 Blk Loon Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• 700 Blk Shady Ln - Disturbance - Officers dispatched to a disturbance at a residence, officers mediated the problem.

• 500 Blk Minnesota Ave - Fight in Progress - Officers investigated a report of a fight in progress, officers arrived on scene and discovered that parties involved had left and no charges were wanting to be pursued.

Saturday, June 26

• Lake Ridge Dr/Teal St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 300 blk Monroe St - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• Hwy 10/CR 14 - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation, officer saw marijuana in plain view, vehicle searched, marijuana and methamphetamine located in the vehicle, driver arrested and transported to jail. 

Friday, June 25

• Highway 25 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 100 Blk Jefferson Blvd - Vehicle Theft - Report of a stolen vehicle from a business. Vehicle was located in Iowa and the driver was taken into custody for possession of stolen property. 

• Highway 10 / CR 17 - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• 600 Blk Minnesota Ave – Officers conducted numerous patrols of the Spud Fest grounds. 

Thursday, June 24

• Sherburne County – Assist Sherburne County with a search for a suspect in an assault using the UAV, Suspect had left the area prior to Officer’s arrival.

• 100 Blk Eagle Lake South - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 400 Blk Fern St - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect issued a trespass notice. 

• 4300 Blk Ridge Cir - Assault - Report of an assault having occurred, investigation ongoing.

Wednesday, June 23

• 4100 Blk Lake Ridge - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, during the investigation an individual was found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.

• 5200 Blk Pondview LN - Theft - Report of a theft from mailbox, investigation ongoing.

• 3100 Lake Ridge Dr – Mail Tampering- Report of a mailbox being tampered with. No items missing.

• Highway 10 / CR 14 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Tuesday, June 22

• 300 blk Jefferson - Theft - Report of a bike theft, investigation ongoing.

• 100 Blk Lakeshore Dr - Property Damage - Report of damage done at Lakeside Park to the bathrooms. Investigation is ongoing. 

• 200 Blk Waseca St - Civil Dispute - Officers requested to mediate a dispute over a property line disagreement. 

Monday, June 21

• 1000 Blk Powell St N - Domestic Disturbance – Dispatched to a verbal argument between family members. Situation mediated.

• Rose Dr / Phyliss St - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• 1000 Blk Lake St N - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• 3100 Blk Lake Ridge Dr - Loud Noise - Report of a mailbox being tampered with and mail found in the street.

 700 Blk Minnesota Ave - Juvenile Complaint - Report of a disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.

Recommended for you

Load comments