Sunday, June 20
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 900 blk Lakeshore Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 600 blk Minnesota Ave - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Eagle Lake Rd/Martin Ave - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Hwy 10/Euclid Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Ormsbee St/Tarry Town - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Saturday, June 19
• Lake Ridge Dr/Teal St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 300 blk Monroe St - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• Hwy 10/CR 14 - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation, officer saw marijuana in plain view, vehicle searched, marijuana and methamphetamine located in the vehicle, driver arrested and transported to jail.
Friday, June 18
• Lakeside Park - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• Lakeside Park - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
• 171st Ave/Hwy 10 – K9 Assist – K9 team assisted neighboring agency for a sniff of a vehicle. Methamphetamine located.
Thursday, June 17
• 50 blk CR 43 - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 500 blk Forest Rd - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 21500 blk Lena Trl - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• 100 blk Eagle Lake Rd - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of narcotics, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Wednesday, June 16
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Eagle Lake Rd/Putnam Ave - Cancelled IPS Driver - Driver stopped for a traffic violation, found to be Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety, arrested and booked into jail.
• 711 Rose Dr - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by officers.
• 19595 Station St - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 200 blk Jefferson Blvd - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation, could smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, vehicle searched, officer located marijuana and methamphetamine, driver arrested and transported to jail.
Tuesday, June 15
• 100 blk Eagle Lake Rd - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 1700 blk Hiawatha Ave - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 700 blk Harrison Dr - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• 300 blk Jefferson Blvd - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 16700 blk 198th Ave - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
Monday, June 14
• 100 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• 1000 blk Kilbirnie Rd - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• 1700 blk Hiawatha Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Hwy 10/Euclid Ave - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
