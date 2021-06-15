Sunday, June 13
• 200 blk Euclid Ave - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• Hwy 10/200th Ave - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 100 blk Norwood Dr - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
Saturday, June 12
• Hwy 10/CR 17 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 19900 blk Industrial Dr - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 129 Henry Rd - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• 711 Rose Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 145 Henry Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
Friday, June 11
• 192nd Ave/Lander St – Agency Assist – Assisted neighboring agency with the UAV.
• 690 Minnesota Ave - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 40 blk Lake St - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
Thursday, June 10
• Lakeshore Dr/Sherburne Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Tarry Town Rd/Harrison Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 10/Euclid Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Wednesday, June 9
• 100 blk Will St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a disturbance.
• 121 Euclid Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation, officer saw a large baggie with a green leafy substance in the back seat of the vehicle, vehicle searched, officer located 213.7 grams of methamphetamine and 233.8 grams of marijuana. Driver and passenger arrested and booked into jail.
Tuesday, June 8
• Teal St/Mitchell Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 600 blk Rose Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• Hwy 10/CR 14 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Harrison Dr/Independence Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Monday, June 7
• Hwy 10/Euclid Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 5300 blk Edinburgh Way - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
