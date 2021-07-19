Sunday, July 18

• 100 Blk Euclid Ave. - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.

• 206th Ave./ Pond View Dr. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• 600 Blk Red Oak Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

Saturday, July 17

• Lake St. S./ Hwy 10 - Hit and Run - Report of a hit and run vehicle crash. Vehicle Struck sign and located. Investigation ongoing.

• 145 Henry Rd. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of a disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.

• 19591 Station St. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched to a verbal disturbance in the parking lot. Parties gone on arrival.

• 5000 Blk Ruddy Duck Ln. - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• 19100 blk Highline Dr. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

 Friday, July 16

• 19200 Blk Sanford Ave. - Property Damage - Report of damage done to porta potty. Investigation ongoing.

• 600 Blk Independence Dr. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• Hwy 25/ CR 17 - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• 16000 Blk 198th Ave. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

 Thursday, July 15

• 107 Henry Rd. - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by officers.

• 200 Blk Jefferson Blvd - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Report of a suspicious vehicle with occupants possibly doing drugs, officers saw paraphernalia in plain view, vehicle searched and narcotics located, suspect arrested and transported to jail. 

• 500 Blk Minnesota Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment e-mail.

• 19591 Station St. - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• Hwy 10/ 168th St. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

Wednesday, July 14

• Minnesota Ave./ Fern St. - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Party Arrested. 

• 711 Rose Dr. - Vehicle Crash - Report of vehicle struck in parking lot. No injuries.

• 715 Martin Ave. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• 400 Blk Pleasant Ave. - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, party gone on arrival.

• 300 Blk Lake St. S. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• 121 Euclid Ave. - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.

Tuesday, July 13

• 18000 Blk 198th Ave.  - Open Door - Officer on patrol doing security checks located and open door, all found to be ok, owner notified.

• 600 Blk Rose Dr. - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• Teal St./ Loon Dr. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.

• 300 Blk Jefferson Blvd - Hit and Run - Report of a hit and run vehicle crash.

Monday, July 12

• 129 Henry Rd. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 101 Lakeshore Dr. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.

• 121 Euclid Ave - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.

