Big Lake Police Report:
Sunday, Jan. 2
• 100 Blk Lake St N - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint. Large purchase made from a local business. Delivery person was told the resident had not placed an order. Phone number tracked to an Ex of an employee. Ex agreed to civil arrangement.
• Hwy 10/County 43 - Hit and Run – Officers assisted State Patrol look for a grey Audi A8 or A6 passenger car that rear ended another vehicle. Unable to locate vehicle.
• 200 Blk Jefferson Blvd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 600 Blk Minnesota Ave - Domestic Disturbance - Officers investigated a verbal domestic.
• Rose Dr/Fern St – Suspicious Vehicle – Officer found a vehicle in the middle of Fern St. Registration check showed the vehicle stolen from St Paul. SPPD notified.
• Kilbirnie Rd – Agency Assist – Isanti County requested BL Officers check a residence for three parties wanted for assault and terroristic threats. Two parties were located and arrested.
Saturday, Jan. 1
• Loon Dr - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order.
• 100 Blk Eagle Lk Rd N - Revoked Driver - Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, issued citation for Driving While Revoked.
Friday, Dec. 31
• Powell St N/Hwy 10 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell marijuana. Driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• 100 Blk Eagle Lk Rd N - Hit and Run - Report of a hit and run vehicle crash. Officer located vehicle. Investigation ongoing.
• 100 Blk Lake St S - Crash - Officers dispatched to a crash scene of a vehicle that hit a house. Officers assisted State Patrol with investigation.
• Drake Cir - Hit and Run - Report of a hit and run vehicle crash. Investigation ongoing.
• Hwy 10/County 15 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Thursday, Dec. 30
• 100 Blk Euclid Ave - Disturbance - Officers dispatched, mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 600 Blk Martin Ave - DWI - Driver reported to be sleeping in driver’s seat. Found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 200 Maple Ln – Dumping Complaint - Officers investigated garbage dumped at a multi-housing unit. Information obtained.
• 5000 Blk Mitchell Rd – Warrant – Contacted subject regarding a report call. Subject had a warrant and was taken into custody.
• Pond View Dr - Hit and Run - Report of mailbox damaged. Investigation ongoing.
• 700 Blk Martin Ave – Burglary – Forced entry made into a business. Theft occurred. Investigations called-in to take lead.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
• Henry Rd - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic.
• Hwy 10/168th St – Dog Complaint – Dog running loose on Hwy 10.
• 700 Blk Rose Dr - Fraud - Officer investigated fraud complaint.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
• Harrison Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via text message. Sender demanded money to not share private information. (This form of Harassment/Fraud may occur with known and unknown senders. Practicing internet safety and keeping private images to yourself is a way to prevent this from occurring.)
• County 43/County 14 – Snowmobile Complaint - Report of a snowmobile kicking up snow onto passing vehicles. Officers were unable to locate this time.
Monday, Dec. 27
• Hwy 25/County 17 - Injury Crash Assist - Officer dispatched to assist Sherburne County Deputies on an injury crash.
• Junegrass Dr - Harassment - Officer investigated a report of harassment via social media.
• Harrison Dr - Theft - Report of property theft from unlocked vehicle, investigation ongoing.
• 172nd St – Security Alarm – Assisted Sherburne County Deputes with a security alarm.
• 198th Ave – Fire Alarm Officers responded to business, no issues located.
