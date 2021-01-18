Big Lake Police Report: 

Sunday, Jan. 17

• 19591 Station St - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicle in the parking lot.

• 21400 blk Lena Trl - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation. Male on site cited for obstruction.

• CR 43/Hwy 10 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 800 blk Powell St - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by officers.

• 200 blk Jefferson Blvd - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

Saturday, Jan. 16

• Marketplace Dr/168th St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 600 blk Rose Dr - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• Hwy 10/CR 43 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• Hwy 10/165th Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Friday, Jan. 15

• 40 blk Lake St S - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance. Male broke a window at the establishment and tried to start fights. Male charged with criminal damage to property.

• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 20400 blk Nedd St - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.

Thursday, Jan. 14

• 100 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• 600 blk Norwood Ln - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• 115 Henry Rd - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

• Nothing of substance to report.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

• Hwy 10/Euclid Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Monday, Jan. 11

• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation, driver gave officer false name, officer located methamphetamine on driver, driver arrested and transported to jail. 

• 200 blk Jefferson Blvd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Hwy 25/CR 11 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

