Big Lake Police Report:
Sunday, Jan. 17
• 19591 Station St - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicle in the parking lot.
• 21400 blk Lena Trl - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation. Male on site cited for obstruction.
• CR 43/Hwy 10 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 800 blk Powell St - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by officers.
• 200 blk Jefferson Blvd - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Saturday, Jan. 16
• Marketplace Dr/168th St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 600 blk Rose Dr - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Hwy 10/CR 43 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Hwy 10/165th Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Friday, Jan. 15
• 40 blk Lake St S - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance. Male broke a window at the establishment and tried to start fights. Male charged with criminal damage to property.
• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 20400 blk Nedd St - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
Thursday, Jan. 14
• 100 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• 600 blk Norwood Ln - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 115 Henry Rd - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
• Nothing of substance to report.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
• Hwy 10/Euclid Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Monday, Jan. 11
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation, driver gave officer false name, officer located methamphetamine on driver, driver arrested and transported to jail.
• 200 blk Jefferson Blvd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 25/CR 11 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.