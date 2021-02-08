Sunday, Feb. 7
• 300 blk Lake St S - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, investigation ongoing.
• Mitchell Rd/Real St - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Vehicle attempted to be stopped for equipment violation, vehicle fled officers and pursuit initiated, vehicle got hung up on snow bank and driver taken into custody, during search officers located meth and handgun, driver arrested and transported to jail. See media release.
Saturday, Feb. 6
• 200th Ave/County Road 81 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Hwy 10/County Road 50 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Friday, Feb. 5
• 16700 198th Ave - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicle. Investigation ongoing.
• Lake St S/Norwood Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 100 blk Sherburne Ave - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicle at the car wash.
• 19595 Station St - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by officers.
• Hwy 10/Lake St - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 115 Henry Road - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Assisted another agency with apprehension of a shooting suspect, suspect located, during search officers located the handgun and cocaine, suspect arrested and transported to jail.
Thursday, Feb. 4
• Martin Ave/Eagle Lake Rd - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
• 500 blk Glen Oaks Cir - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Hwy 10/168th St - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation, could smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, officer located 1lb of marijuana, suspect arrested and transported to jail.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
• Hwy 10/CR 14 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Monday, Feb. 1
• CR 43/Minnesota Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 19591 Station St - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
• 19595 Station St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 700 Harrison Dr - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.