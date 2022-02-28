Sunday, Feb. 27
• County Rd 43 – Traffic Stop – Stop for equipment. Driver had a limited license and was cited.
• Pleasant Ave - Juvenile Complaint – Officers called for a disorderly juvenile.
Saturday, Feb. 26
• Hwy 10 – Suspicious Person – An officer saw a person walking in the lane of Hwy 10. The officer made contact and found the party had three Hennepin County Warrants. Party was arrested and booked into Sherburne Jail.
• Delta St - Hit and Run - Report of a hit and run while vehicle was parked on the road.
• Hwy 10 – Traffic Complaint – Report of a vehicle Eastbound Hwy 10 from the area of Becker with occupants passing a wine bottle around. Officers did not locate the vehicle.
• Kingsbarn Alcove - Civil Complaint - Officers mediated a civil dispute over child custody issues.
• Lupine Ln – Animal Call – Report of a dog bite taken.
• Martin Ave – Domestic – Officers mediated a domestic disturbance. Parties separated.
• Hwy 25/County 11 – Traffic Stop – Stop for equipment. Driver and passenger found to have consumed alcohol underage. Driver tested and cited with Underage Drink and Drive. Passenger cited with Minor Consumption.
Friday, Feb. 25
• Lake Ridge Dr/Saint Andrews Ln – Traffic Stop – Equipment violation stop. Driver was found to have a Canceled Inimical to Public Safety driving status. Driver was arrested and booked into Sherburne Jail.
• Loon Loop - Civil Dispute - Officers requested to mediate a dispute over custody of a dog.
• Helen Way – Traffic Complaint – Resident driving recklessly through the neighborhood. Party contact by officer.
• Edinburgh Way - Fraud – Report of fraudulent activity on Facebook.
• Lakeside Park - Loud Noise - Report of loud music.
Thursday, Feb. 24
• Oak Ln/Forest Rd – Vehicle Off Road – An officer assisted with a vehicle stuck in a snowbank and the driver was locked out.
• Jefferson Blvd - Hit and Run - Report of a hit and run while vehicle was parked in a parking lot.
• Minnesota/Phyllis - Vehicle Crash - Vehicle crash with no injuries. Report taken.
• Englewood Dr – 911 Hang Up – Several 911 calls from a phone with no service. Officers checked the area and made contact at several residences where the signal came from. No issues found.
• Sterling Dr – Security Alarm – Officers responded. Party on site with permission to be there.
• Station St – Fire Call – Fire alarm at an apartment building. Faulty sensor. No issues.
• Highline Dr/Tartan Ln – Suspicious Vehicle – Officer contacted an occupied vehicle on the street with no lights on. Tools and signs of tampering with electrical wire near that location. Occupants identified and property collected. The officer contacted the utility company and was advised follow-up would occur during daytime hours. The officer found several tools were stolen from Texas and Iowa. The officer was later contacted and advised several thousand dollars of damage was done. Charges will be in the form of a report to the Sherburne County Attorney’s Office.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
• County Rd 43/176th St NW – Agency Assist – Assisted Sherburne Deputies with a one vehicle injury crash into an electrical pole.
• Helen Way – Traffic Complaint – Vehicle driven recklessly through neighborhood.
• Sterling Dr - Fraud – Report of fraud on Facebook with account hacking.
• Hwy 10/Hwy 25 - Vehicle Crash - Vehicle crash with no injuries. Report taken.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
• Fern St – Suspicious Vehicle – Alarm sounding from a vehicle. Officer checked the area.
• Lake Mitchell - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment.
• 170th St NW – Agency Assist – Assisted a Sherburne Deputy on a medical emergency call.
• Jefferson Blvd – Security Alarm – Contact made with a party that had permission to be there.
• Lakeside Park – Suspicious Vehicle – Occupied vehicle in the park after hours.
Monday, Feb. 21
• Green Tree Ct – 911 Hang Up – Officers responded and found a juvenile played with a phone.
• Station St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic.
• Need St – Security Alarm – Officers responded to a security alarm. No issues found.
• City Wide – Parking – 10 citations issued for Winter Parking Violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.