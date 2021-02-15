Sunday, Feb. 14

• Nothing of significance to report

Saturday, Feb. 13

• 18700 blk Traverse Ln - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• 27000 blk Fremont Dr – Agency Assist / UAV Deployment – Male left residence on foot and has been outside for hours, agency requested the use of the UAV. Officers tracked male’s footprints to a wooded area and located the male laying on the ground. Male transported to the hospital. 

Friday, Feb. 12

• 100 blk Monroe St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• 5000 blk Mitchell Rd - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

Thursday, Feb. 11

• 655 Norwood Ln - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• 100 blk Hill Cir - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• 4000 blk St. Andrews Ln - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• Lake St/Idaho Ave - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• CR 43/198th Ave - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

• 20300 blk Gordon Ln - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• 100 blk Lee St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

• 20400 blk Junegrass Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.

• 100 blk Tarrytown Rd - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• Hwy 10/Industrial Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

Monday, Feb. 8

• 16700 blk 198th Ave - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 500 blk Fair Meadows Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

