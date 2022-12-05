Sunday, December 4, 2022
• Welfare Check – Jefferson Blvd – Party reported missing since being left at a business several hours prior. Party was located and was fine.
• Civil – Edinburgh Way – Documented a custody issue.
• Domestic – Chestnut Cir – Investigated. No crime committed. Mediated.
• Dog Bite – Norwood Ln – Report taken. Investigation ongoing.
• Domestic – Henry Rd – Investigated. Mediated. Parties separated.
• Fire – 198th Ave – BLFD called to check a hot and smoldering area of the compost site.
• Found Animal – Corinne Dr – Found dog turned over to officer. Brought to Monticello.
• Civil – Hill St – Incident investigated, communicated, and documented.
• Agency Assist – 180th Ave – Assisted deputy on a medical emergency.
• Loud Noise – Station St – Investigated complaint. No issue observed.
• 911 Hang Up – Glenwood Ave – Accidental dial by phone owner. No issues.
Saturday, December 3, 2022
• Welfare Check – Lake St S/Harrison Dr – Report of party on the road. Intoxicated party found laying on the side of the road. Assisted transporting party to a friend’s residence.
• Domestic – Corinne Dr – Investigated. Mediated. Parties separated.
• CO Alarm – Lake Ridge – Responded with BLFD. CO detected. Gas company notified.
• Security Alarm – 176th St – Responded. Checked business with keyholder. No problems.
• Dog Complaint – Kilbirnie Rd – A dog at large bit another dog at its residence. Investigation ongoing as to the identity of the suspect dog.
• Crash – Forest Rd/Eagle Lk Rd – Two vehicle crash. Investigated. Information exchanged.
• Civil – Donna Ct – Standby for property retrieval.
• Assault – Canvasback St – Investigation ongoing.
• Traffic Stop – Putnam Ave/Lake St S – Stop for moving violation. Driver only had an instructional permit. Vehicle searched. Citations issued.
• Assault – Ridge Rd – Investigation ongoing.
Friday, December 2, 2022
• Disturbance – Corinne Dr – Party damaged items and left before officers responded.
• Domestic – Co Rd 73/Pond View Ln – Investigated. De-escalated emotional situation. No crime committed. Mediated.
• Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/Phyllis St – Stop for equipment. Driver was Canceled-IPS and was arrested.
• Civil – Burlwood Cir – Standby for property retrieval.
• Suspicious Vehicle – Prairie Dr/Trillium Ln – Vehicle parked outside construction site. Contacted party inside that was identified as a contractor.
• Traffic Stop – Grace Dr/Eagle Lk Rd – Stop for speed in 40mph zone. Citation issued.
• Stop Arm Violation – Mitchell Rd/Ridge Rd – Investigated a report. Citation issued.
• Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/Co Rd 11 – Stop for moving violation. DWI investigation conducted. Driver was arrested for DWI.
Thursday, December 1, 2022
• Harassment – Donna Ct – Report taken. Officer communicated with both parties.
• Theft – Eagle Lk Rd – Theft from a business. Investigation ongoing.
• Civil – Donna Ct – Standby for property retrieval.
• Dog Complaint – Harrison/Tarry Town – Report of dog at large. Unable to locate.
• Domestic – Burlwood Cir – Investigated. Determined a crime occurred. Party arrested.
• Agency Assist – Hwy 10/Eagle Lk Rd – Assisted State Patrol with a two-vehicle crash.
• Parking Complaint – City Wide – Citations issued for winter parking violations.
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
• Trespass – Jefferson Blvd – Called for an unwanted customer at a business.
• Lift Assist – Lake Ridge – Uninjured party assisted off the floor.
• Parking Violations – City Wide – Citations issued for winter parking violations.
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
• 911 Hang Up – Delta St – Responded and investigated. No problems.
• Crash – Ormsbee St/Fair Meadows Dr – Report taken of past action crash.
• Trespass – Providence Dr – Assistance requested with trespassing issue.
• Public Assist – Hwy 10/Lake St S – Vehicle died in turn lane. Provided lights until tow arrived.
• Vehicle Off Road – Ormsbee St/Providence Dr – Stoodby until tow removed from ditch.
• Civil – Edinburgh Way – Standby for property removal.
• Traffic Stop – Plymouth Ave/Eagle Lk Rd – Stop for hands-free violation. Cited.
• Vehicle Tampering – Eagle Lk Rd S – Report taken of unlocked vehicle gone through.
• Dog Complaint – Eagle Lk Rd S/Corinne Dr – Dogs left in the cold. Owner spoken with.
• Lift Assist – Eagle Lk Rd – Assisted an uninjured party off the floor.
Monday, November 28, 2022
• Traffic Stop – Karen Ln/Susan St – Stop for multiple violations. Vehicle search conducted. Subject arrested for possession of controlled substance.
• Civil – Lee St – Stoodby for property retrieval.
• Agency Assist – Donna Ct – Assisted a deputy on a harassment restraining order service.
• Juvenile Complaint – Lake Ridge – Report of juveniles that stole items from a parent.
• Traffic Stop – Park Ave/Eagle Lk Rd – Stop for expired registration. Citation issued.
• Ordinance Violation – Independence Dr – Citation for ordinance violation.
• Ordinance Violation – Ruddy Duck Ln - Citation for ordinance violation.
• Harassment – Henry Rd – Report taken.
• Hit and Run Crash – Norwood Ln – Report of hit and run crash. Investigated.
• Security Alarm – Lake St S – Responded. No issues found.
• Lift Assist – Norwood Ln – Assisted an uninjured person off the floor.
