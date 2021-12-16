Big Lake Police Report:
Sunday, Dec. 12
• 100 Blk Jefferson Blvd - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Eagle Lake Rd./Hiawatha Ave. - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• 5600 Blk Loon Dr. - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• Hwy 10 NW./CR 81 - Felony Narcotic Arrest, booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Saturday, Dec. 11
• 100 Blk Henry Rd. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 4900 Blk Mitchell Rd. - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• 100 Blk Fair Meadows Dr. - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
Friday, Dec. 10
• 196th St. NW/Manitou St. - Vehicle Crash with Injuries. Party transported to hospital.
• 700 Blk Powell St. N. - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• 700 Blk Minnesota Ave. - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
Thursday, Dec. 9
• 5300 Blk Edinburgh Way - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, investigation ongoing.
• Highline Dr./196th St. NW. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 18900 Blk Helen Way - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• 100 Blk Lakeshore Dr. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
• 700 Blk Minnesota Ave. - Hit and Run - Report of a hit and run vehicle crash.
• 18400 Blk Traverse Ln. - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicle light.
• 100 Blk Eagle Lake Rd. N. - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect trespassed by officers.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
• 400 Blk Washington Ave. - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• Shore Acres Dr./Martin Ave. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Monday, Dec. 6
• Hwy 10/CR 15 - Cancelled Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Cancelled.
• 400 Blk Lake St. N. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 100 Blk Henry Rd. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.
Calls for Service
• Calls for Week: 142
• 2021 Calls for Service: 10,315
• Traffic/Enforcement: 25
• Citations: 17
• Arrests: 7
• Medical Emergencies: 11
• Mental Health Holds: 8
• Civil Mediation (Child Custody-Property): 3
