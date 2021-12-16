Big Lake Police Report: 

Sunday, Dec. 12

• 100 Blk Jefferson Blvd - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• Eagle Lake Rd./Hiawatha Ave. - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• 5600 Blk Loon Dr. - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

• Hwy 10 NW./CR 81 - Felony Narcotic Arrest, booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

Saturday, Dec. 11

• 100 Blk Henry Rd. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 4900 Blk Mitchell Rd. - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• 100 Blk Fair Meadows Dr. - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

Friday, Dec. 10

• 196th St. NW/Manitou St. - Vehicle Crash with Injuries. Party transported to hospital. 

• 700 Blk Powell St. N. - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• 700 Blk Minnesota Ave. - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

Thursday, Dec. 9

• 5300 Blk Edinburgh Way - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, investigation ongoing.

• Highline Dr./196th St. NW. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• 18900 Blk Helen Way - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• 100 Blk Lakeshore Dr. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.

• 700 Blk Minnesota Ave. - Hit and Run - Report of a hit and run vehicle crash.

• 18400 Blk Traverse Ln. - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicle light.

• 100 Blk Eagle Lake Rd. N. - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect trespassed by officers.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

• 400 Blk Washington Ave. - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• Shore Acres Dr./Martin Ave. - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Monday, Dec. 6

• Hwy 10/CR 15 - Cancelled Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Cancelled.

• 400 Blk Lake St. N. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 100 Blk Henry Rd. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.

Calls for Service                                                                 

• Calls for Week: 142

• 2021 Calls for Service: 10,315 

• Traffic/Enforcement:  25

• Citations: 17

• Arrests: 7

• Medical Emergencies:  11

• Mental Health Holds: 8

• Civil Mediation (Child Custody-Property):  3

