• 100 Blk Jefferson Blvd. – Drug Paraphernalia in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for drug paraphernalia Possession.

• 400 Blk Eagle Lake Rd. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of juveniles on private property, advised by officers.

• 400 Blk Lexington Ave. - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

• 600 Minnesota Ave. - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr. - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

Saturday, July 31

• Hwy 10/CR 15 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and cited.

• 300 Blk Montana Ave. - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

Friday, July 30

• Hwy 25/CR 17 - Revoked Driver - Issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Hwy 25/Harrison Dr. - Revoked Driver - Issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 470 Blk Pleasant Ave. - Property Damage - Report of damage done to home windows. Investigation ongoing.

 Thursday, July 29

• Euclid Ave./Hwy 10 - Revoked Driver - Issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Marketplace/February St. - Loud Noise - Report of loud equipment, warned for noise ordinance.

• 17000 Trillium Ln. - Property Damage - Report of damage done to glass sliding door. Investigation ongoing.

• 1000 Blk Lake St. N. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• 220 Maple Ln. - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

• 1700 Grace Dr. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

Wednesday, July 28

• Hwy 10/Shoreview Est. - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• 100 Blk Powell Circle - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• n100 Blk Tarrytown Rd. - Property Damage - Report of damage done to doorbell. Investigation ongoing.

• 726 Martin Ave. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

* 440 Phyllis St. - Property Damage - Report of vehicle hit and run. Damage to vehicle.

Tuesday, July 27

• 4900 Mitchell Rd. - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• Hwy 10/Cr14 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Hwy 10/Eagle Lake Rd. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries.

• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr. - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

Monday, July 26

• Eagle Lake Rd./Highline Dr. - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• 660 Minnesota Ave. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

