• 100 Blk Jefferson Blvd. – Drug Paraphernalia in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for drug paraphernalia Possession.
• 400 Blk Eagle Lake Rd. - Juvenile Complaint - Report of juveniles on private property, advised by officers.
• 400 Blk Lexington Ave. - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• 600 Minnesota Ave. - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr. - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
Saturday, July 31
• Hwy 10/CR 15 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and cited.
• 300 Blk Montana Ave. - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
Friday, July 30
• Hwy 25/CR 17 - Revoked Driver - Issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 25/Harrison Dr. - Revoked Driver - Issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 470 Blk Pleasant Ave. - Property Damage - Report of damage done to home windows. Investigation ongoing.
Thursday, July 29
• Euclid Ave./Hwy 10 - Revoked Driver - Issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Marketplace/February St. - Loud Noise - Report of loud equipment, warned for noise ordinance.
• 17000 Trillium Ln. - Property Damage - Report of damage done to glass sliding door. Investigation ongoing.
• 1000 Blk Lake St. N. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• 220 Maple Ln. - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• 1700 Grace Dr. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Wednesday, July 28
• Hwy 10/Shoreview Est. - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• 100 Blk Powell Circle - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• n100 Blk Tarrytown Rd. - Property Damage - Report of damage done to doorbell. Investigation ongoing.
• 726 Martin Ave. - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
* 440 Phyllis St. - Property Damage - Report of vehicle hit and run. Damage to vehicle.
Tuesday, July 27
• 4900 Mitchell Rd. - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• Hwy 10/Cr14 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 10/Eagle Lake Rd. - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries.
• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr. - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
Monday, July 26
• Eagle Lake Rd./Highline Dr. - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• 660 Minnesota Ave. - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
