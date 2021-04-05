Sunday, April 4

• 19591 Station St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 1400 blk Powell St - Juvenile Complaint - Report of a disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.

• 100 blk Eagle Lake Rd - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Saturday, April 3

• 200 blk Jefferson Blvd - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• Eagle Lake Rd/Hwy 10 - Vehicle Crash with Injuries. Party transported to hospital. 

Friday, April 2

• 100 blk Will St - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• 5000 blk Mitchell Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 300 blk Pleasant Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

Thursday, April 1

• 400 blk Lexington Ave - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• 711 Rose Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• 5600 blk Loon Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

• 5000 blk Mitchell Rd - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

Wednesday, March 31

• 115 Henry Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 5100 blk Ridge Rd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 50 blk CR 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Tuesday, March 30

• Nothing of Substance to Report 

Monday, March 29

• 5100 blk Ridge Dr - Property Damage - Report of damage done to curb and grass.

• 100 blk Fair Meadows Dr - Property Damage - Report of damage done to mailbox.

• 5300 blk Edinburgh Way - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• 1700 blk Grace Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

• 100 blk Hill St - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

