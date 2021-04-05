Sunday, April 4
• 19591 Station St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 1400 blk Powell St - Juvenile Complaint - Report of a disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.
• 100 blk Eagle Lake Rd - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Saturday, April 3
• 200 blk Jefferson Blvd - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Eagle Lake Rd/Hwy 10 - Vehicle Crash with Injuries. Party transported to hospital.
Friday, April 2
• 100 blk Will St - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 5000 blk Mitchell Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 300 blk Pleasant Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Thursday, April 1
• 400 blk Lexington Ave - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• 711 Rose Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• 5600 blk Loon Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• 5000 blk Mitchell Rd - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
Wednesday, March 31
• 115 Henry Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 5100 blk Ridge Rd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 50 blk CR 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Tuesday, March 30
• Nothing of Substance to Report
Monday, March 29
• 5100 blk Ridge Dr - Property Damage - Report of damage done to curb and grass.
• 100 blk Fair Meadows Dr - Property Damage - Report of damage done to mailbox.
• 5300 blk Edinburgh Way - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• 1700 blk Grace Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• 100 blk Hill St - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.