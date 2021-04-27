Sunday, April 25

• 1200 blk Vernon St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a disturbance.

Saturday, April 24

• 145 Henry Rd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 200 blk Eagle Lake Rd N - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 20000 blk 172nd St NW - Property Damage - Report of damage done to a mailbox.

Friday, April 23

• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation, could smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, vehicle searched, and methamphetamine was located, passenger arrested and transported to jail. 

• Hwy 10/165th Ave - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• 300 blk Fern St - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• 601 Minnesota Ave - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile. Mediated by officers.

Thursday, April 22

• 600 blk Independence Dr - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.

• 1400 blk Hill St - Property Damage - Report of damage done to a vehicle.

Wednesday, April 21

• 100 blk Sherburne Ave - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officers dispatched to a suspicious vehicle with someone slumped over, officers observed male sleeping and a baggie with a crystal substance in plain view, substance field tested to be methamphetamine, male arrested and transported to jail. 

• 20000 blk Truman Dr - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• 19100 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

Tuesday, April 20

• Martin Ave/Eagle Lake Rd - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• 19595 Station St - Property Damage - Report of damage done to work truck.

• 19200 blk Highline Dr - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

Monday, April 19

• Hwy 10/Euclid Ave - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• 800 blk Independence Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• 200 blk Shoreview Est - Assault - Report of an assault having occurred, investigation ongoing.

• 5600 blk Loon Dr - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  During arrest officer located small baggie of heroin. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

