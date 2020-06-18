Big Lake Police Badge

 Sunday, June 14, 2020

  • Hwy 10/194th Ave – Drug Paraphernalia in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • 500 blk Park Ave - Fireworks – Report of large fireworks being lit off. Officer located the party and cited. 
  • Hwy 10/Phyllis St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
  • 600 blk Minnesota Ave - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
  • Eagle Lake Rd/Bermuda Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

 

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 200 blk Jefferson Blvd - Drug Paraphernalia in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Vehicle Crash with Injuries. Minnesota State Patrol investigating. 
  • 5000 blk Edinburgh Way - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
  • 900 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
  • 20300 blk Gordon Ln - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
  • Hwy 25/CR 11 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Friday, June 12, 2020

  • Lakeside Park - Property Damage - Report of damage done to jet ski.
  • 300 blk Montana Ave - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
  • 100 blk Leighton Cir - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by officers.

Thursday, June 11, 2020

  • 500 blk Forest Rd - Fight in Progress - Officers investigated a reported right in progress. Citations issued. 
  • 4700 blk Blanding Ct - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
  • Hwy 10/Phyllis St - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
  • 18500 blk Traverse Ln - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • Lake St S/Pleasant Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
  • 400 blk Polk St - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
  • 5100 blk Blackduck Ln - Fight in Progress - Officers investigated a reported right in progress.
  • 100 blk Leighton Cir - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

  • Lakeshore Dr/Sherburne Ave - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation. Could smell burning marijuana coming from vehicle. Located THC wax and paraphernalia. Driver arrested. 
  • Hwy 10/CR 14 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
  • Hwy 25/CR 11 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
  • Fern St/Martin Ave - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
  • Glenwood Ave/Lake St N - Fire Call - Assisted Big Lake Fire with vehicle fire. 
  • 5300 blk Highland Trl - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
  • 600 blk Lake St N - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
  • Hwy 10/CR 14 - Felony Narcotics – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation. Could smell burning marijuana coming from vehicle. Located THC wax and paraphernalia. 

 

 

Monday, June 8, 2020

  • Lake St S/Norwood Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
  • Lakeside Park - Fight in Progress - Officers investigated a reported right in progress. Citations issued.
  • 400 blk Pleasant Ave - Property Damage - Report of damage done to window of a house.
  • Coborns - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
  • Gunter Way/Traverse Ln - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
  • Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
