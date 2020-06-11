Big Lake Police Badge

Sunday, June 7, 2020

• 300 Blk Monroe St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 100 Blk Edgewater Pl - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect left prior to arrival.

• Hwy 25/CR 17 - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• 5600 Blk Loon Dr - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.

Saturday, June 6, 2020

• 600 Blk Minnesota Ave - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.

• Lake St S/Harrison Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• 400 Blk Jefferson Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.

• Hwy 10/Fern St - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

Friday, June 5, 2020

• 18000 Blk Traverse Ln - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.

• Sterling Dr/Highline Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 600 Blk Lake St N - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

• 100 Blk Euclid Ave - Marijuana in a Vehicle – Officer received call on suspicious activity, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

Thursday, June 4, 2020

• Park Ave E/Eagle Lake Rd N - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• 19000 Blk Station Street - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by officers.

• 5100 Blk Ridge Rd - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• 100 Blk Tarrytown Rd - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• Eagle Lake Rd N/Hiawatha Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

• 4400 Blk Pintail St - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• 3000 Blk Lake Ridge Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• 20000 Blk 204th Ave NW - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• 1000 Blk Kilbirnie Rd - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• Hwy 10/Eagle Lake Rd N - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• 19000 Blk Sanford Ave - Property Damage - Report of damage done to mailbox.

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

• Hwy 10/Industrial Dr NW - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 4200 Blk Loon Loop - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.

• 19000 Blk Sanford Ave - Property Damage - Report of damage done to mailbox. 

• 600 Blk Lake St N - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties

Monday, June 1, 2020

• Lakeside Park – Felony Narcotics Arrest – Officer could smell burning marijuana at the park, located the vehicle and spoke to the driver. Vehicle searched and felony marijuana located. 

• 500 Minnesota Ave - Property Damage - Report of damage done to baseball field dugout.

