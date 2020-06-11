Sunday, June 7, 2020
• 300 Blk Monroe St - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 100 Blk Edgewater Pl - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect left prior to arrival.
• Hwy 25/CR 17 - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• 5600 Blk Loon Dr - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
Saturday, June 6, 2020
• 600 Blk Minnesota Ave - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
• Lake St S/Harrison Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 400 Blk Jefferson Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.
• Hwy 10/Fern St - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
Friday, June 5, 2020
• 18000 Blk Traverse Ln - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
• Sterling Dr/Highline Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 600 Blk Lake St N - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• 100 Blk Euclid Ave - Marijuana in a Vehicle – Officer received call on suspicious activity, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
Thursday, June 4, 2020
• Park Ave E/Eagle Lake Rd N - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• 19000 Blk Station Street - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by officers.
• 5100 Blk Ridge Rd - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 100 Blk Tarrytown Rd - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• Eagle Lake Rd N/Hiawatha Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
• 4400 Blk Pintail St - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• 3000 Blk Lake Ridge Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 20000 Blk 204th Ave NW - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• 1000 Blk Kilbirnie Rd - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Hwy 10/Eagle Lake Rd N - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 19000 Blk Sanford Ave - Property Damage - Report of damage done to mailbox.
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
• Hwy 10/Industrial Dr NW - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 4200 Blk Loon Loop - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.
• 19000 Blk Sanford Ave - Property Damage - Report of damage done to mailbox.
• 600 Blk Lake St N - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties
Monday, June 1, 2020
• Lakeside Park – Felony Narcotics Arrest – Officer could smell burning marijuana at the park, located the vehicle and spoke to the driver. Vehicle searched and felony marijuana located.
• 500 Minnesota Ave - Property Damage - Report of damage done to baseball field dugout.
