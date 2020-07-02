The Big Lake Police Department received the following calls June 22-28
Sunday, June 28, 2020
• Lake St S/Norwood Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 10/CR 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 101 Lakeshore Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Fern St/Martin Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Lakeshore Dr/Hwy 10 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Highway 10 NW/Phyllis St - DWI - Controlled Substance - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of narcotics. Arrested and booked into jail, see booking for charges.
Saturday, June 27, 2020
• 190th blk Jefferson Blvd - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• 300 blk Pleasant Ave - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• Lakeshore Dr/Us Highway 10 NW - DWI - Controlled Substance - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of narcotics. Arrested and booked into jail, see booking for charges.
Friday, June 26, 2020
• 130 blk Eagle Lake Rd N - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Highway 10 NW/Euclid Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Martin Ave/Eagle Lake Rd N - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Thursday, June 25, 2020
• Minnesota Ave/Eagle Lake Rd N - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Highway 10 NW/County Road 43 NW - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation. Could smell marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle. Officer located marijuana edibles. Driver arrested.
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
• Highway 10 NW/Lakeshore Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Northstar Rail Station - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• Station St Apartments - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• Highway 10 NW/County Road 81 NW - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation. After speaking to the driver and passenger, officer had reason to believe narcotics were in the vehicle. Vehicle was searched and officer located methamphetamine. Female passenger arrested and booked into jail.
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
• 350 blk Ormsbee St - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, investigation ongoing.
• 1100 blk Manitou St - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• 100 blk Sherburne Ave - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 5540 blk Aberdeen Way - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.
• Highway 10 NW/Industrial Dr NW - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Monday, June 22, 2020
• Us Highway 10 SE/165th Ave SE - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• Eagle Lake Rd/Minnesota Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Us Highway 10 NW/County Road 81 NW - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 100 blk Lake St - Property Damage - Report of damage done to side of building. Investigation ongoing.
