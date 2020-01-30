The Big Lake Police Department received the following calls January 20-26
Sunday Jan. 26
• Powell St N/Park Ave W - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Eagle Lake Rd S/Evergreen Cir - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• CR 81/Lake Ridge Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Marketplace Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for suspicious activity, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for drug paraphernalia.
•Eagle Lake Rd N - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Saturday, Jan. 25
• Pleasant Ave/Lake St – Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for drug paraphernalia.
• 198th Ave - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Lake Ridge Dr/Pintail St - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Driver stopped for a traffic violation. Officer stopped vehicle and smelled burning marijuana. Driver arrested for large amount of marijuana and cash.
• Station St - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• Eagle Lake Rd N/Highway 10 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Eagle Lake Rd N - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Friday, Jan. 24
• Eagle Lake Rd N/Washington Ave - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Lake St S/Tarry Town Rd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Highway 10/Euclid Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Jefferson Blvd - Assault - Report of an assault having occurred, Officer investigated.
• Tarrytown Rd - Property Damage - Report of damage done to mailbox and sign from vehicle.
Thursday, Jan. 23
• Hwy 10/162nd Ln – Agency Assist – Assisted State Patrol with rollover crash.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
• Phyllis St/Minnesota Ave - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Hwy 10/CR 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Henry Rd - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• Norwood Ln - Theft - Report of theft of license plates, investigation ongoing.
• Hwy 10/172nd St - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• February St - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicle while parked on the street.
• Minnesota Ave/Fern St - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
• 204th Ave/Gordon Ln - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Lake St S/Putnam Ave - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Park Ave W/Powell St N - Cancelled IPS Driver - Driver stopped for a traffic violation, found to be Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety, arrested and booked into jail.
• CR 5/Highline Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• CR 43/Forest Rd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Monday, Jan. 20
• Hwy 10/172nd St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Monroe St/Polk St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Rose Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• Lagoon Ave N - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
