Big Lake Police Badge

The Big Lake Police Department received the following calls January 20-26

Sunday Jan. 26

• Powell St N/Park Ave W - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• Eagle Lake Rd S/Evergreen Cir - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• CR 81/Lake Ridge Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Marketplace Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for suspicious activity, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for drug paraphernalia.

•Eagle Lake Rd N - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

Saturday, Jan. 25

• Pleasant Ave/Lake St  – Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for drug paraphernalia.

• 198th Ave - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• Lake Ridge Dr/Pintail St - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Driver stopped for a traffic violation. Officer stopped vehicle and smelled burning marijuana. Driver arrested for large amount of marijuana and cash. 

• Station St - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

• Eagle Lake Rd N/Highway 10 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Eagle Lake Rd N - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

Friday, Jan. 24

• Eagle Lake Rd N/Washington Ave - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• Lake St S/Tarry Town Rd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Highway 10/Euclid Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Jefferson Blvd - Assault - Report of an assault having occurred, Officer investigated. 

• Tarrytown Rd - Property Damage - Report of damage done to mailbox and sign from vehicle.

Thursday, Jan. 23 

• Hwy 10/162nd Ln – Agency Assist – Assisted State Patrol with rollover crash. 

Wednesday, Jan. 22

• Phyllis St/Minnesota Ave - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• Hwy 10/CR 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Henry Rd - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

• Norwood Ln - Theft - Report of theft of license plates, investigation ongoing.

• Hwy 10/172nd St - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• February St - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicle while parked on the street. 

• Minnesota Ave/Fern St - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

• 204th Ave/Gordon Ln - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Lake St S/Putnam Ave - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• Park Ave W/Powell St N - Cancelled IPS Driver - Driver stopped for a traffic violation, found to be Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety, arrested and booked into jail.

• CR 5/Highline Dr - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• CR 43/Forest Rd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Monday, Jan. 20

• Hwy 10/172nd St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Monroe St/Polk St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Rose Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• Lagoon Ave N - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

