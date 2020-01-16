Big Lake Police Badge

The Big Lake Police Department received the following calls January 6-12

Sunday Jan. 12

• Station St - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

•  Montana Ave - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• Lena Trl - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• Eagle Lake Rd N - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• Edinburgh Way - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a loud party disturbance.

• Jefferson Blvd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Saturday, Jan. 11

• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Minnesota Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• Jefferson Blvd - Assault - Report of an assault having occurred, citation issued.

• Forest Rd/Corrine Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked. 

• Lee St/Ormsbee St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Friday, Jan. 10

• Hwy 10/Phyllis St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Jefferson Blvd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Hwy 10/Phyllis St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Eagle Lake Rd N - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• Rose Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

• Maple Ln - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• Lake St S/Norwood Dr - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

Thursday, Jan. 9 

• CR 81/206th Ave - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• Prism Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via web.

• Euclid Ave - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

• Hwy 10/Lake St S - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Hwy 25/CR 17 - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• Minnesota Ave - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• Jefferson Blvd/Lakeshore Dr - Vehicle Crash with minor injuries. 

Tuessday, Jan. 7

• Lake St S/Tarry Town Rd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Polk St - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• Delta St - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• 198th Ave - Property Damage - Report of damage done to rooms by running water. 

• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Monday, Dec. 6

• Lake St S - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Hwy 25/CR 14 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• Lake St S - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Eagle Lake Rd S/Forest Rd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Load comments