The Big Lake Police Department received the following calls January 6-12
Sunday Jan. 12
• Station St - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• Montana Ave - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• Lena Trl - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Eagle Lake Rd N - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Edinburgh Way - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a loud party disturbance.
• Jefferson Blvd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Saturday, Jan. 11
• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Minnesota Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Jefferson Blvd - Assault - Report of an assault having occurred, citation issued.
• Forest Rd/Corrine Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Lee St/Ormsbee St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Friday, Jan. 10
• Hwy 10/Phyllis St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Jefferson Blvd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 10/Phyllis St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Eagle Lake Rd N - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Rose Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• Maple Ln - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• Lake St S/Norwood Dr - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
Thursday, Jan. 9
• CR 81/206th Ave - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• Prism Ave - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via web.
• Euclid Ave - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
• Hwy 10/Lake St S - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 25/CR 17 - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• Minnesota Ave - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Jefferson Blvd/Lakeshore Dr - Vehicle Crash with minor injuries.
Tuessday, Jan. 7
• Lake St S/Tarry Town Rd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Polk St - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• Delta St - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• 198th Ave - Property Damage - Report of damage done to rooms by running water.
• Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Monday, Dec. 6
• Lake St S - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 25/CR 14 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Lake St S - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Eagle Lake Rd S/Forest Rd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
