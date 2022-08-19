Big Lake Police Department:
Sunday, August 14, 2022
• Agency Assist – Hwy 10/Co Rd 43 – An officer assisted State Patrol on a traffic stop.
• Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/172nd St – Stop for speed of 92mph on Hwy 10. Cited.
• Suspicious Vehicle – Eagle Lk Rd/Pleasant Ave – An officer came across a vehicle stopped in the intersection. The officer found the driver was lost. Assisted with directions.
Saturday, August 13, 2022
• Traffic Complaint/DWI – Hwy 10/Lake St S – Report of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Hwy 10. Officer located the vehicle and contacted the driver. DWI investigation conducted. The driver was arrested, tested at the BLPD, and booked into Sherburne Jail.
• Agency Assist – School St, ER – An officer assisted ERPD with an alarm at a building with an open door found.
• Community Event – BL Fire Dept – Officers stopped by the fire department dance.
• Traffic Complaint/DWI – Hwy 10/172nd St – Report of a vehicle all over the road, with the driver on the phone. An officer located the vehicle, followed for conduct, and stopped it. A DWI investigation was conducted. The driver was arrested, tested at the BLPD, and booked into the Sherburne Jail.
• Traffic Complaint – Park Ave – The area was checked. Unable to locate the vehicle.
• Agency Assist – 203rd Ave – An officer assisted a deputy on a suspicious activity call.
• Lift Assist – Lake View Ln – Officers assisted an elderly party into a chair.
• Mitchell Rd – Loud Noise – Anonymous report of loud music. An officer checked the area and did not hear a violation.
• Order Violation – Loon Dr – Report taken of possible order violation.
• Suspicious Activity – 198th Ave – Request to check a party at BL Public Works loading items into a tractor. An officer contacted the party.
• Domestic – Gunter Way – Third party caller. Officers responded and found no crime was committed. The parties were already separated.
• Lift Assist – Independence Dr – Officers assisted a party that could not get up.
• CO Alarm – Minnesota Ave – Officer responded to check for illness.
• Suspicious Activity – Highline Park – Officer checked a vehicle parked after hours. Juveniles found to be in violation of curfew.
Friday, August 12, 2022
• Suspicous Vehicle – Lake St N – Officer checked a vehicle left in a parking lot.
• Disturbing the Peace – Eagle Lk Rd N – Party yelling at patrons in a parking lot. Sherburne Deputies handled this call as BL Officers were on other calls.
• Civil – Marcia Dr – Questions and mediation between parents and adult child.
• ATV Complaint – Truman Dr – Report of a vehicle driving around the block continuously. Officer responded but did not locate the vehicle.
• bAgency Assist – Hwy 10/194th Ave, SC – Officers called to assist an ambulance crew with a combative patient being transported. Officers assisted the crew. A crew member was assaulted.
• Civil – Station St – Questions about property dispersal during separation.
• Juvenile Complaint – Karen Ln – Questions about their troubled child.
• Check Welfare – Eagle Lk Rd N – Request to check an intoxicated party at a business. Officer spoke with party. Provided a ride home.
• Ordinance Violation – Lakeside Park – A State Patrol Trooper requested an officer respond to the park. The trooper saw a vehicle conduct a burnout in front of him. An officer contacted the juvenile driver. The juvenile was found to also be in possession of cigarettes. Citation issued.
Thursday, August 11, 2022
• Agency Assist – Hwy 10/Co Rd 43 – Officers assisted State Patrol on a crash.
• Harassment – Jefferson Blvd – Report taken of harassment between coworkers.
• Trespass – Eagle Lk Rd N – Request officers respond for a trespassed party in the store. The party left prior to officers’ arrival.
• Civil – Pleasant Ave – Concerns from landlord and prior tenant over property.
• Loud Noise – Karen Ln/Henry Rd – Concerns over noise from a business.
• Civil – Highland Trl – Questions about dissolving a marriage.
• Parking Complaint – Arctic Ave – Questions about parking regulations.
• Dog Complaint – Eagle Lk Rd S – Call of a dog that may be neglected. The caller did not know where the dog lived. An officer checked the area the dog was believed to be.
• Traffic Complaint – Prestwick Pl/Addison Way – Report of a vehicle that plays loud music and does burnouts on the roadway.
• Open Door – 177th St – An officer saw a door open on a building under construction. Officers verified no one was on site committing a crime.
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
• Agency Assist – Hwy 10/168th St – Officers assisted State Patrol on a crash with injuries. One of the driver’s was arrested for DUI.
• Suspicious Activity – Humboldt Dr – Report of an unoccupied vehicle with doors open in a business parking lot. An officer checked and contacted the owner.
• Traffic Complaint – Eagle Lk Rd N/Hiawatha Ave – Report of a vehicle all over the road. An officer looked for the vehicle but did not locate it.
• Order Violation – Loon Dr – Report taken of an order violation. Pick up order requested.
• Agency Assist – Lake Ridge Dr – Officer accompanied Public Works on a water shutoff.
• Dog Complaint – Drake Cir – Report of an aggressive neighbor dog.
• Loud Noise – Sanford Select Acres Park – Report of a vehicle playing loud music. Officer contacted the occupants of the vehicle. Several were juveniles. Contacted parents as it was past curfew.
• Agency Assist – Co Rd 68 – Officers assisted with a lift assist that turned into a medical.
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
• Traffic Stop – Phyllis St/Minnesota Ave – Stop for equipment violation. Driver had a revoked license. Citation issued.
• Public Assist – Hwy 10/Co Rd 17 – Assisted a stalled vehicle.
• Public Assist – Wrights Crossing Park – An officer came across a party stranded in Big Lake because their bicycle tire inner tube was damaged. The officer transported them to get a new inner tube. The officer taught the party how to change the tube (knowledge gained from his experience in BMX and triathlon sports).
• Agency Assist – Lake St S/Norwood Dr – Officers assisted State Patrol with a crash involving a motorcycle.
• Traffic Complaint – Hwy 10/Co Rd 81 – Driver appeared to be falling asleep. Officer stopped for conduct. The driver was feeding a child in the backseat. Warned.
• Agency Assist – Maple Ln – Mille Lacs Co asked for an officer to check a location for a stolen vehicle.
• Suspicous Activity – Pleasant Ave – Report of people going through a dumpster. Officers contacted the parties. One party had a Sherburne warrant after giving a false name to officers. The party was arrested and booked into Sherburne Jail.
• Civil – Lake Ridge Dr – Report taken. Possible theft. Investigation ongoing.
• Funeral Escort – Lake St – Escort through town to the Catholic Cemetery.
• Security Alarm – Lake St S – Officers responded. No problems.
• Open Door – Hwy 10 – An officer saw a business door propped open. Checked business. No problems found.
• Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/Industrial – An officer saw a driver in a vehicle that he stopped and cited for revoked driver’s license less than 24 hours earlier. The officer stopped the driver again and issued another citation for driving while revoked.
Monday, August 8, 2022
• Check Welfare – Hiawatha Ave – Request for officers to contact a party to ensure they were okay. Party contacted. No problems detected.
• Suspicious Person – Highline Dr – Party walking on the road looking through rocks. Party was advised to stay off the road.
• Civil – Mitchell Rd – Report taken of a civil matter with a contractor.
• Parking Complaint – Rose Dr – Walk-in complaint of a vehicle parked in a handicap parking space. Vehicle owner contacted.
• Agency Assist – Lake St N – Accompanied Becker PD on a follow-up visit at a residence.
• Dog Complainant – Helen Way – Report taken of an aggressive dog.
• Harassment – Sterling Dr – Report taken.
• Trespass – Burlwood Cir – Questions about trespass and assistance documenting such.
• Theft – Helen Way – Theft of services in the form of a water bypass valve. Officers accompanied Public Works to shutoff the water and explain corrective action needed.
• Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/168th St – Stop for expired registration. Driver had a revoked license. Citation issued.
