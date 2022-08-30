Sunday, August 22:

  • Assist County with Infant choking in township, baby fine
  • Construction crews hit gas line on Norwood Drive
  • Solicitor going door to door without permit, advised and permit acquired 
  • Motorcycle accident on Sterling Drive, driver fled on foot, not located
  • Male party yelling at juveniles, unable to locate
  • Possible house fire, BLFD response, breaker box issues
  • Found baggie of marijuana outside Station Street apartments, destroyed
  • Driver cited for Driving after revocation
