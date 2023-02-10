Sunday, February 5, 2023
• Traffic Stop – Jefferson Blvd – Stopped for a moving violation. Driver was revoked. Cited.
• 911 Hang Up – Station St – Call from an emergency box. No problems found.
• Crash – Minnesota Ave – Property damage crash in a parking lot.
• Domestic – Forest Rd – Investigated. Mediated.
• Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/Euclid – Stopped for speed. Cited.
• Disturbance – Station St – Possible domestic. Investigated. No problems reported.
• Assault – Jefferson Blvd – Report of parties fighting in a parking lot. Parties contacted. Incident investigated. Charges pending review by county attorney.
Saturday, February 4, 2023
• Traffic Complaint – Jefferson Blvd – Report of possible impaired driver. Unable to locate.
• Domestic – Pintail St – Investigated. Mediated. Parties separated.
• Traffic Stop – Eagle Lk Rd/Grace Dr – Stop for equipment. Driver was revoked. Cited.
• Fire – 204th Ave – Report of electrical fire now extinguished. Responded until FD arrived.
• 911 Hang Up – Station St – Call from an emergency box. No problems found.
• Road Hazard – 172nd/Prairie Dr – A construction trailer across the roadway. The officer contacted an employee to correct the issue.
• Security Alarm – Co Rd 43 – Responded. No problems.
• Community Policing – BLPD – Officer Thull conducted a car seat installation meeting with expectant parents.
• Security Alarm – Jefferson Blvd – Responded. No problems found.
• DWI – Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr – Stopped for speed. DWI investigation conducted. The driver was arrested for DWI. Tested at the PD and booked into the Sherburne Jail.
Friday, February 3, 2023
• Public Assist – Lake St S/Ormsbee St – Unoccupied vehicle in the roadway. Owner contacted and was getting gas for vehicle. Lights provided until vehicle was removed.
• Fraud – Harrison Dr – Fraud over Facebook. Report taken.
• Theft – Rose Dr – Report taken.
• Vehicle Tampering – Harrison Dr – A vehicle owner found three parties tampering with their unlocked vehicle while parked in their driveway. One party was inside the vehicle. The others were jacking-up the vehicle’s back end. The parties may have attempted to steal the stereo and catalytic converter. They were spooked by the owner coming outside and left in their vehicle that was parked behind the caller’s vehicle.
• Agency Assist – 209th Ave – Responded to a house until additional deputies arrived.
• Security Alarm – Jefferson Blvd – Responded. No problems found.
Thursday, February 2, 2023
• Traffic Stop – Montana Ave/Lake St N – Stopped for speed. The vehicle was not insured. Cited for no insurance.
• Public Assist – Hwy 10/Co Rd 17 – Vehicle stalled. Officer transported driver and children to their residence due to cold weather.
• Fire – Harrison Dr – Report of smoke smell in residence. Responded. No problems found.
• Suspicious Vehicle – Station St – Request to check a vehicle. No problems found.
• Agency Assist – Co Rd 43/205th Ave – Assisted deputy on a vehicle that struck a deer.
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
• Agency Assist – 178th St NW – Assisted on a medical emergency in the township.
• Garbage Complaint – Minnesota Ave – Report of illegal dumping in a private dumpster. Suspect was located.
• 911 Hang Up – Station St – Call from an emergency box. No problems found.
• Order Violation – Edinburgh Way – Report of order violation. Investigated.
• Found Animal – Edinburgh Way – Found dog brought to the PD garage for owner to pick up.
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
• Harassment – Pleasant Ave – Report taken.
• Agency Assist – Henry Rd – Assisted Wright County locate a juvenile runaway.
• Dog Complaint – Englewood Dr – Anonymous request for dogs’ welfare to be checked.
• Crash – Phyllis/Hwy 10 – Two vehicle property damage crash.
• 911 Hang Up – Henry Rd – Officer responded. Party dialed 911 on accident.
• Fire Alarm – Aberdeen Way – Found to be smoke detector batteries that needed to be replaced.
Monday, January 30, 2023
• Dog Complaint – Englewood Dr – Anonymous request for dog’s welfare to be checked.
• Lost Property – Martin Ave – An officer assisted a party contacting the transportation vehicle their property was left in by mistake.
• Domestic – Pond View Cir – Officers found an assault occurred. Party arrested and booked into Sherburne Jail.
• Crash – Eagle Lk Rd N/Minnesota Ave – Property damage crash.
• Dog Complaint – Eagle Lk Rd/Highline Dr – Loose dog running on the roadway. The dog ran away from the officer that responded to help it.
• Agency Assist – Co Rd 14 – Assisted Sherburne Deputies on a domestic call.
Calls for Service
• Calls for Week: 199
• 2022 Calls for Service: 1,024
• Traffic/Enforcement: 42
• Citations: 4
• Arrests: 2
• Medical Emergencies: 10
• Mental Health Holds: 8
• Civil Mediation): 8
