Sunday, February 26, 2023
- Suspicious Person – Eagle Lk Rd N – Party in the business may be the same that attempted to pass the counterfeit bill. Information gathered.
- Community Policing – High School – Police escort for gymnastics team.
Saturday, February 25, 2023
- Fight – 198th Ave – Twice called to a business for the report of a fight with multiple people. No assaults reported. Mediated and waited for rides to pick up the parties.
- Agency Assist – Eagle Lk Rd/Grace Dr – On scene with State Patrol during a DWI investigation.
- Juvenile Complaint – Powell St N – Assisted a parent with a behavioral issue.
Friday, February 24, 2023
- Lost Person – Lake Ridge Dr – Report of a missing person. Officers found the person underneath a pile of clothes. The person was visually in violation of their probation requirements. A probation officer was contacted. An order was signed to arrest the party for the violation. The party was arrested and booked into Sherburne Jail.
- Fire Alarm – Co Rd 43 – Responded. No problems found.
- Dog Complaint – Canvasback – Dog barking and howling. Owner spoken with.
- Public Assist – Hwy 25/Co Rd 14 – Assisted snowmobiler stuck in a drift.
- Agency Assist – Ormsbee St – Accompanied Sherburne HHS on a home visit.
- Community Policing – High School – Police escort for the gymnastics team.
- CO Alarm – Co Rd 43 – Responded with FD. Readings detected. Gas company called.
Thursday, February 23, 2023
- 911 Hang Up – Truman Dr – Accidental dial while snow blowing.
- Public Assist – Lake Ave – Assisted homeowner gain entry due to frozen door lock.
- Gas Leak – Leighton Dr – Responded fire FD. Gas company was contacted.
- Trespass – Eagle Lk Rd S – Aided having a visitor leave a residence.
- Theft – Marketplace Dr – Report taken.
- Parking Complaint – Chippewa/Hiawatha – Vehicle ticketed for winter parking violation and towed due to parking in a location that prevented snowplows to pass.
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
- Juvenile Complaint – Harrison Dr – Officers called to assist a parent with their child.
- Public Assist – Jefferson Blvd – Vehicle ran out of gas. An officer waited with young children while the parent retrieved gas for the vehicle.
- Public Assist – Hwy 10/168th – Lights provided while vehicle was pulled from the ditch.
- Juvenile Complaint – Eagle Lk Rd S – Mediated a disagreement between child and parent.
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
- Agency Assist – Forest Rd – Accompanied Sherburne HHS on a home visit.
- Disturbance – Henry Rd – An officer received information and mediated a situation.
- Security Alarm – Co Rd 43 – Responded. No problems. Possible technology failure.
- Traffic Complaint – Hwy 10/Co Rd 15 – Report of driving conduct for a vehicle that entered into the city. Unable to locate vehicle.
Monday, February 20, 2023
- Counterfeit – Eagle Lk Rd N – report of a customer that tried to pass a fake $100 bill. Investigation begun.
- Dog Bite – Lena Trl – Report taken of a bite to a person. Investigation begun.
- Traffic Stop – Co Rd 43/Martin Ave – Stop for hands free violation. Cited.
- Community Policing – Lake St N – Drone demonstration for the Wave Youth Center.
- CO Alarm – Truman Dr – Alarms sounding. Fire located a reading. Gas company called.
- Traffic Stop – Hwy 10/172nd – Stop for speed. Cited.
