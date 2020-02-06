Sunday 2nd
- CR 81/CR 73 - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
- Jefferson Blvd - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
- Minnesota Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
- Hwy 10/Eagle Lake Rd - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
- Pleasant Ave/Powell St - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Saturday 1st
- Leighton Cir – Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
- CR 43/198th Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- CR 17/Hwy 10 – Drug paraphernalia in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Lake St/Hwy 10 - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
- Lake St/Harrison Dr - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
Friday 31st
- Edinburgh Way - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
- Hwy 10/Eagle Lake Rd - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
- Sterling Dr - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
Thursday 30th
- Helen Way – Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a disturbance at a residence.
- Hwy 10/CR 15 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
- Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
- Park Ave - Property Damage - Report of damage done to mailboxes by vehicle.
- Bluff Rd - Felony Narcotic Arrest – See Media Release
- Forest Rd/Eagle Lake Rd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Wednesday 29th
- Martin Ave/CR 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- Powell St/Idaho Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- Turnberry Trl - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.
Tuesday 28th
- Rose Dr - Vehicle Theft - Report of a stolen vehicle. Vehicle located soon after and driver taken into custody.
Monday 27th
- Edinburgh Way - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
- Eagle Lake Rd/Minnesota Ave – Drug paraphernalia in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, located drug paraphernalia inside vehicle. Driver issued a summons for drug paraphernalia and no insurance.
- Hwy 10/CR 50 – Drug paraphernalia in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Hwy 10/Industrial Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- Jefferson Blvd - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
- Martin Ave/Phyllis St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- CR 17/Hwy 10 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
- Jefferson Blvd - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
