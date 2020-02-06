Big Lake Police Badge

Sunday 2nd   

  • CR 81/CR 73 - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
  • Jefferson Blvd - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
  • Minnesota Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
  • Hwy 10/Eagle Lake Rd - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
  • Pleasant Ave/Powell St - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

 

Saturday 1st   

  • Leighton Cir – Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
  • CR 43/198th Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
  • CR 17/Hwy 10 – Drug paraphernalia in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Lake St/Hwy 10 - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
  • Lake St/Harrison Dr - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

 

Friday 31st   

  • Edinburgh Way - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
  • Hwy 10/Eagle Lake Rd - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
  • Sterling Dr - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.

 

Thursday 30th  

  • Helen Way – Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a disturbance at a residence.
  • Hwy 10/CR 15 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
  • Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
  • Park Ave - Property Damage - Report of damage done to mailboxes by vehicle.
  • Bluff Rd - Felony Narcotic Arrest – See Media Release 
  • Forest Rd/Eagle Lake Rd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Wednesday 29th    

  • Martin Ave/CR 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
  • Powell St/Idaho Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
  • Turnberry Trl - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.

Tuesday 28th   

  • Rose Dr - Vehicle Theft - Report of a stolen vehicle. Vehicle located soon after and driver taken into custody.

Monday 27th    

  • Edinburgh Way - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
  • Eagle Lake Rd/Minnesota Ave – Drug paraphernalia in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, located drug paraphernalia inside vehicle. Driver issued a summons for drug paraphernalia and no insurance. 
  • Hwy 10/CR 50 – Drug paraphernalia in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for possession of drug paraphernalia. 
  • Hwy 10/Industrial Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
  • Jefferson Blvd - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
  • Martin Ave/Phyllis St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
  • CR 17/Hwy 10 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
  • Jefferson Blvd - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

 

