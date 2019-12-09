The Big Lake Police Department received the following calls between Dec. 2-8:
Sunday Dec. 8
• Station St - Property Damage - Report of damage done to a vehicle in the parking lot.
• Traverse Ln - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.
• Meadow Ln- Civil Complaint - Officers mediated a civil dispute over child custody issues.
Saturday, Dec. 7
• Martin Dr- Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant during a traffic stop, booked into jail.
• Lake St- Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Minnesota Ave- Civil Complaint - Officers mediated a civil dispute over child custody issues.
• Station St - Assault - Report of an assault having occurred, juvenile arrested.
• Child Pornography - Report of intercepted child pornography, assigned to Investigations.
Friday, Dec. 6
• Mental Health Hold - Individual placed on a mental health hold to prevent harm to themselves or others, transported by ambulance.
• Minnesota Ave- Civil Complaint - Officers mediated a civil dispute over child custody issues.
Thursday, Dec. 5
• Eagle Lake Rd - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Driver stopped for traffic violation, driver arrested and booked for narcotic possession, see media release.
• Highway 10 - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Driver stopped for traffic violation, driver arrested and booked for narcotic possession, see media release.
• Mental Health Hold - Individual placed on a mental health hold to prevent harm to themselves or others, transported by ambulance.
• Meadow Ln- Civil Complaint - Officers mediated a civil dispute over child custody issues.
• Edinburgh Way- Juvenile Complaint - Report of a vehicle taken without permission that has no insurance, located by officers, towed and driver issued summons for No Drivers License and No Insurance.
• Brom Ln - Civil Dispute - Officers requested to mediate a dispute over personal property.
• Independence Dr- Hit and Run - Report of a hit and run vehicle crash involving a utility pole.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
• Jefferson Blvd- Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Brom Ln - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
• Highline Dr- Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Jefferson Blvd- Fraud – Report of counterfeit funds, assigned to Investigations.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
• Lake St- Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• County 81 - Injury Crash - Officer dispatched to a crash scene, individuals found to be injured.
• County 43- Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Monday, Dec. 2
• Highway 10- DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Julie Way - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation, arrest suspect for Probation Violation – alcohol restrictions, booked into jail.
Big Lake Police Call
for Service Summary:
•Total Calls for Service for Week:320
•2019 Calls for Service:15,152
•Traffic Stops/Enforcement: 118
•Traffic Crash(s):3
•Citations:20
•Arrests:6
•Medical Emergency Calls: 4
•Business Security Checks:14
•Social Service Intakes - Investigations10
