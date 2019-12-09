Big Lake Police Badge

The Big Lake Police Department received the following calls between Dec. 2-8:

 Sunday Dec. 8

• Station St - Property Damage - Report of damage done to a vehicle in the parking lot.

• Traverse Ln - Loud Noise - Report of loud music, warned for noise ordinance.

• Meadow Ln- Civil Complaint - Officers mediated a civil dispute over child custody issues.

Saturday, Dec. 7

• Martin Dr- Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant during a traffic stop, booked into jail.

• Lake St- Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• Minnesota Ave- Civil Complaint - Officers mediated a civil dispute over child custody issues.

• Station St - Assault - Report of an assault having occurred, juvenile arrested.

• Child Pornography - Report of intercepted child pornography, assigned to Investigations.

Friday, Dec. 6

• Mental Health Hold - Individual placed on a mental health hold to prevent harm to themselves or others, transported by ambulance.

• Minnesota Ave- Civil Complaint - Officers mediated a civil dispute over child custody issues.

Thursday, Dec. 5 

• Eagle Lake Rd - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Driver stopped for traffic violation, driver arrested and booked for narcotic possession, see media release.

• Highway 10 - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Driver stopped for traffic violation, driver arrested and booked for narcotic possession, see media release.

• Mental Health Hold - Individual placed on a mental health hold to prevent harm to themselves or others, transported by ambulance.

• Meadow Ln- Civil Complaint - Officers mediated a civil dispute over child custody issues.

• Edinburgh Way- Juvenile Complaint - Report of a vehicle taken without permission that has no insurance, located by officers, towed and driver issued summons for No Drivers License and No Insurance.

• Brom Ln - Civil Dispute - Officers requested to mediate a dispute over personal property.

• Independence Dr- Hit and Run - Report of a hit and run vehicle crash involving a utility pole.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

• Jefferson Blvd- Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• Brom Ln - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.

• Highline Dr- Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Jefferson Blvd- Fraud – Report of counterfeit funds, assigned to Investigations.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

• Lake St- Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• County 81 - Injury Crash - Officer dispatched to a crash scene, individuals found to be injured.

• County 43- Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Monday, Dec. 2

• Highway 10- DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• Julie Way - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation, arrest suspect for Probation Violation – alcohol restrictions, booked into jail.

•Total Calls for Service for Week:320

•2019 Calls for Service:15,152

•Traffic Stops/Enforcement: 118

•Traffic Crash(s):3

•Citations:20

•Arrests:6

•Medical Emergency Calls: 4

•Business Security Checks:14

•Social Service Intakes - Investigations10

