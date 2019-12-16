Big Lake Police Badge

• Total Calls for Service for Week:272  

• 2019 Calls for Service: 15,424 

• Traffic Stops/Enforcement: 75

• Traffic Crash(s): 3                                   

• Citations:19

• Arrests: 4

• Medical Emergency Calls: 6    

• Business Security Checks: 14

• Social Service Intakes - Investigations:12

12-15:

  • ***- Mental Health Hold - Individual placed on a mental health hold to prevent harm to themselves or others, transported by ambulance.
  • Martin Dr- DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail for enhanced DWI, see bookings for charges. 

12-14:

  • Lake St- Burglary – Report of forced entry to a garage, investigation ongoing.
  • Jefferson Blvd- Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
  • Traverse Ln - Civil Complaint - Officers mediated a civil dispute over child custody issues.
  • ***- Mental Health Hold - Individual placed on a mental health hold to prevent harm to themselves or others, transported by ambulance.

12-13:

  • Harrison Dr - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, investigation ongoing.
  • Rose Dr- Theft – Reported theft of a wallet, investigation ongoing.
  • Highway 10- DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested for enhanced DWI and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
  • Rose Dr- DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
  • County 43- Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
  • Forest Rd- Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession. 

12-12:

  • Station St- Suspicious Activity – Suspect placed on Facebook for multiple crimes was located in a custodian closet, removed from the property with ongoing investigation.
  • Sterling Dr- Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
  • Fern St- Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
  • Traverse Ln - Civil Dispute - Officers requested to mediate a dispute over personal property.
  • Rose Dr- Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

12-11:

  • Westwood Dr - Civil Dispute - Officers requested to mediate a dispute over personal property.
  • Minnesota Ave- Civil Dispute - Officers requested to mediate a dispute over personal property.

12-10:

  • Jefferson Blvd- Vehicle Theft - Report of a stolen, entered as stolen auto and later located in St. Paul, investigation ongoing with a suspect.
  • Minnesota Ave- Civil Dispute - Officers requested to mediate a dispute over personnal property.
  • Lake St- Theft - Report of theft of services, vehicle removed from tow lot.  Suspect located, tow bill paid without prosecution.
  • Highway 10- Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

12-09:

  • ***- Child Pornography - Assigned to Investigations 
  • Station St- Property Damage - Report of damage done to a vehicle, suspect entered and started small fire.
  • Station St- Burglary – Apartment entered through patio door while unoccupied, several items moved, but nothing missing.
