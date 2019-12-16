• Total Calls for Service for Week:272
• 2019 Calls for Service: 15,424
• Traffic Stops/Enforcement: 75
• Traffic Crash(s): 3
• Citations:19
• Arrests: 4
• Medical Emergency Calls: 6
• Business Security Checks: 14
• Social Service Intakes - Investigations:12
12-15:
- ***- Mental Health Hold - Individual placed on a mental health hold to prevent harm to themselves or others, transported by ambulance.
- Martin Dr- DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail for enhanced DWI, see bookings for charges.
12-14:
- Lake St- Burglary – Report of forced entry to a garage, investigation ongoing.
- Jefferson Blvd- Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
- Traverse Ln - Civil Complaint - Officers mediated a civil dispute over child custody issues.
- ***- Mental Health Hold - Individual placed on a mental health hold to prevent harm to themselves or others, transported by ambulance.
12-13:
- Harrison Dr - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, investigation ongoing.
- Rose Dr- Theft – Reported theft of a wallet, investigation ongoing.
- Highway 10- DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested for enhanced DWI and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
- Rose Dr- DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
- County 43- Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
- Forest Rd- Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
12-12:
- Station St- Suspicious Activity – Suspect placed on Facebook for multiple crimes was located in a custodian closet, removed from the property with ongoing investigation.
- Sterling Dr- Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
- Fern St- Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
- Traverse Ln - Civil Dispute - Officers requested to mediate a dispute over personal property.
- Rose Dr- Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
12-11:
- Westwood Dr - Civil Dispute - Officers requested to mediate a dispute over personal property.
- Minnesota Ave- Civil Dispute - Officers requested to mediate a dispute over personal property.
12-10:
- Jefferson Blvd- Vehicle Theft - Report of a stolen, entered as stolen auto and later located in St. Paul, investigation ongoing with a suspect.
- Minnesota Ave- Civil Dispute - Officers requested to mediate a dispute over personnal property.
- Lake St- Theft - Report of theft of services, vehicle removed from tow lot. Suspect located, tow bill paid without prosecution.
- Highway 10- Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
12-09:
- ***- Child Pornography - Assigned to Investigations
- Station St- Property Damage - Report of damage done to a vehicle, suspect entered and started small fire.
- Station St- Burglary – Apartment entered through patio door while unoccupied, several items moved, but nothing missing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.