• Katelyn Kay Wolff, 30 of Big Lake, for assault.

• Jared Robert Wolff, 33 of Big Lake, for assault.

• Kale Leon Tingelstad, 49 of Princeton, for misdemanor 4th Degree DWI.

• Devin Ray Strempke, 28 of Big Lake, for misdemeanor Warrant

• Joshua Anthony Roux, 42 of Elk River, for gross misdemeanor 3rd Degree DWI

