Big Lake Police Badge

Listed below are people booked into the Sherburne County Jail by the Big Lake Police Department. 

BLPD Jail Bookings – Also Reflected in the Sherburne County Sheriffs Officer Booking Report:

• Jonathon Jovel Recinos, 30 of St. Paul, Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault, Gross Misdemeanor Obstruction with Force

• Stephen Von Ruden, 31 of Brainerd, Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance

• Levi Anderson, 18 of Milaca, Misdemanor 4th Degree DWI

• Shannon Williams, 43 of Pennington, Gross Misdemeanor Warrant

• Matthew Danay, 24 of Lakeville, Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance

Load comments