Listed below are people booked into the Sherburne County Jail by the Big Lake Police Department.
BLPD Jail Bookings – Also Reflected in the Sherburne County Sheriffs Officer Booking Report:
• Jonathon Jovel Recinos, 30 of St. Paul, Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault, Gross Misdemeanor Obstruction with Force
• Stephen Von Ruden, 31 of Brainerd, Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance
• Levi Anderson, 18 of Milaca, Misdemanor 4th Degree DWI
• Shannon Williams, 43 of Pennington, Gross Misdemeanor Warrant
• Matthew Danay, 24 of Lakeville, Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance
