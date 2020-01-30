Big Lake Police Badge

Listed below are people booked into the Sherburne County Jail by the Big Lake Police Department. 

• Roger Linn – (Age 37 – Big Lake, MN) – 4th Degree DWI 

• Brian Long – (Age 32 – Montrose, MN) – 2nd Degree DWI

• Darin Burau – (Age 49 – Princeton, MN) – 4th Degree DWI 

• Christopher Manley – (Age 40 – Big Lake, MN) – 3rd Degree DWI

• Ana Conrad – (Age 54 – Elk River, MN) – 2nd Degree DWI 

• Angela Vetsch – (Age 42 – Big Lake, MN) – 3rd Degree DWI Refusal 

• Daniel Cluever – (Age 47 – Little Falls, MN) – GM Cancel-IPS

• Richard Davidson – (Age 60 – Big Lake, MN) – Misdemeanor Warrant

