Listed below are people booked into the Sherburne County Jail by the Big Lake Police Department.
• Roger Linn – (Age 37 – Big Lake, MN) – 4th Degree DWI
• Brian Long – (Age 32 – Montrose, MN) – 2nd Degree DWI
• Darin Burau – (Age 49 – Princeton, MN) – 4th Degree DWI
• Christopher Manley – (Age 40 – Big Lake, MN) – 3rd Degree DWI
• Ana Conrad – (Age 54 – Elk River, MN) – 2nd Degree DWI
• Angela Vetsch – (Age 42 – Big Lake, MN) – 3rd Degree DWI Refusal
• Daniel Cluever – (Age 47 – Little Falls, MN) – GM Cancel-IPS
• Richard Davidson – (Age 60 – Big Lake, MN) – Misdemeanor Warrant
