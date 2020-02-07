Big Lake Police Badge
  • Janae McCabe – (Age 36 – Big Lake, MN) – 3rd Degree DWI 
  • Jordon Lynch – (Age 30 – Savage, MN) – Misdemeanor Warrant – Scott County
  • Dawn Bauer – (Age 38 – Big Lake, MN) – 3rd Degree DWI
  • Brett Carlson – (Age 52 – Elk River, MN) – Domestic Assault
  • Chrisie Kendle – (Age 37 – Minneapolis, MN) – Misdemeanor Warrant – Hennepin County
  • Arron Jorgenson – (Age 19 – Andover, MN) – Misdemeanor Warrant – Anoka County
  • Frank Mich – (Age 27 – Big Lake, MN) – Misdemeanor Warrant – Wright County
  • Jennifer Bernard – (Age 35 – Big Lake, MN) Felony Warrant – MN Dept of Corrections
  • Tracy Smith-Stellmach – (Age 44 – Zimmerman, MN) – 4th Degree DWI
  • Steven Sandberg – (Age 29 – Big Lake, MN) – 1st Degree Controlled Substance, 5th Degree Controlled Substance, Dangerous Weapon
  • Craig Scheidt – (Age 49 – NPA) – Gross Misdemeanor DWI Test Refusal, 5th Degree Controlled Substance, Cancel-IPS

 

