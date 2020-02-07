- Janae McCabe – (Age 36 – Big Lake, MN) – 3rd Degree DWI
- Jordon Lynch – (Age 30 – Savage, MN) – Misdemeanor Warrant – Scott County
- Dawn Bauer – (Age 38 – Big Lake, MN) – 3rd Degree DWI
- Brett Carlson – (Age 52 – Elk River, MN) – Domestic Assault
- Chrisie Kendle – (Age 37 – Minneapolis, MN) – Misdemeanor Warrant – Hennepin County
- Arron Jorgenson – (Age 19 – Andover, MN) – Misdemeanor Warrant – Anoka County
- Frank Mich – (Age 27 – Big Lake, MN) – Misdemeanor Warrant – Wright County
- Jennifer Bernard – (Age 35 – Big Lake, MN) Felony Warrant – MN Dept of Corrections
- Tracy Smith-Stellmach – (Age 44 – Zimmerman, MN) – 4th Degree DWI
- Steven Sandberg – (Age 29 – Big Lake, MN) – 1st Degree Controlled Substance, 5th Degree Controlled Substance, Dangerous Weapon
- Craig Scheidt – (Age 49 – NPA) – Gross Misdemeanor DWI Test Refusal, 5th Degree Controlled Substance, Cancel-IPS
