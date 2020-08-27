Big Lake Police Badge

Listed below are people booked into the Sherburne County Jail by the Big Lake Police Department. 

• Jose Murillo, 22 of Big Lake, for gross misdemeanor 3rd Degree DWI

• Austin Zinnel, 40 of Big Lake, for gross misdemeanor Obstruction with Force

• Jesse Wiley, 41 of Big Lake, for 4th Degree DWI – Controlled Substance

