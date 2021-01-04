Sunday, Jan. 3
• 18600 blk Providence Dr - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• Lake St/Harrison Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 10/168th St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Saturday, Jan. 2
• 115 Henry Rd - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• 18700 blk Traverse Ln - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 4600 blk Pond View Cir - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 5300 blk Edinburgh Way - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
Friday, Jan. 1
• 19300 blk Karen Ln - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 500 blk Forest Rd - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
Thursday, Dec. 31
• Ormsbee St/Forest Rd - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. During search officers located methamphetamine. Driver and passenger arrested, see bookings for charges.
• Hwy 10/165th Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 10/165th Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 4000 blk Lake Ridge Dr - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
• 4900 Mitchell Rd - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
• 100 blk Lake St S - Fire Call - Assisted Big Lake Fire with vehicle fire in parking lot.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
• Manitou St/196th St - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
Monday, Nov. 28
• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Hwy 10/Euclid Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 300 blk Monroe St - Harassment - Officers investigated a report of harassment via social media.
• 5300 blk Edinburgh Way - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
